Matchbox City Prints Announces Largest Collection of Framed Matchbook Prints in Time for Holidays

Founded by Susan Roukous (@sus_sea) in Charleston, South Carolina, Matchbox City Prints was born from a passion for preserving the charm of iconic places through high-end matchbook photography. What began as a personal hobby has grown into a fast-rising small business with city-inspired collections, wedding keepsakes, and custom designs that have earned enthusiastic reviews for quality and value.

"Our goal is to turn your favorite nights out and special trips into art you can live with every day," said Susan, founder of Matchbox City Prints. "Every matchbook is carefully sourced, individually photographed in high resolution, and thoughtfully arranged so the final framed print feels like a visual diary of the places you love."

Meticulously Photographed, Museum-Quality Presentation

Every print begins with a dedicated photography process:

Each vintage or modern matchbook is cleaned, styled, and photographed one by one to capture its typography, color, and patina.





Images are edited for clarity and consistency before being composed into city, neighborhood, or theme-based layouts.





The final artwork is printed on premium paper and professionally framed in the USA, creating a ready-to-hang piece that sits comfortably alongside other gallery wall staples.

This meticulous approach ensures that even the smallest details foil stamping, worn corners, or iconic logos read clearly from across the room while still rewarding close-up viewing.

Largest Selection of Framed Matchbook Prints

Matchbox City Prints' catalog spans:

City Collections - Framed matchbook prints featuring beloved spots in cities like Charleston, Nashville, Atlanta, and more, spotlighting local restaurants, bars, and hotels.





Wedding & Anniversary Keepsakes - Custom matchbook prints curated around couples' favorite spots, wedding venues, or honeymoon destinations, ideal for celebrating relationship milestones and travel memories.





Custom Commissions - Personalized matchbook art designed around specific cities, restaurant lists, or family moments, allowing customers to co-create a one-of-a-kind piece.

By continuously adding new cities, collections, and limited editions, Matchbox City Prints has built what it describes as the largest dedicated selection of framed matchbook prints in the category—giving customers more options to find "their" city, "their" restaurant, and "their" memories on the wall.

The Perfect Gift for Anniversaries, Holidays, and Travel Memories

Framed matchbook prints have become a go-to gift for:

Anniversaries & relationship milestones - A highly personal way to commemorate date nights, wedding venues, and favorite shared getaways.





Holidays & special occasions - A unique, story-driven alternative to generic gifts, perfect for families, couples, and friends who love to reminisce.





Travel memories - A visual scrapbook for people who collect experiences instead of souvenirs, featuring the restaurants, hotels, and bars that defined their trips.





Housewarmings & new homes - A statement piece that reflects where someone has lived, traveled, or fallen in love.





Restaurant and bar industry pros - Chefs, bartenders, hoteliers, and hospitality teams who want their walls to celebrate the culture they help create.

With pricing that typically ranges from around $47.95 to $125 for framed pieces, Matchbox City Prints offers a premium yet accessible way to bring meaningful, story-rich art into any space.

About Matchbox City Prints

Matchbox City Prints is a Charleston, South Carolina–based studio dedicated to transforming vintage and contemporary matchbooks into museum-worthy, framed wall art. Every piece starts with meticulous photography of real matchbooks from iconic restaurants, bars, hotels, and destinations, then is composed into curated city collections, wedding keepsakes, and custom designs. Loved by design enthusiasts, travelers, and nostalgia nerds alike, Matchbox City Prints turns tiny tokens of great nights out into timeless, ready-to-hang artwork — especially for anniversaries, holidays, and travel memories.

For more information or to explore the full collection, visit matchboxcityprints.com.

