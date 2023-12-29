Matchmakers at Miss Russia Universe 2023: A new dimension to the event

Celebrating Tatar culture at Miss Russia - Universe 2023

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Dec. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The infamous and highly anticipated beauty contest, Miss Russia Universe 2023 showcased some of the most stunning and talented women from across the country, all vying for the coveted title of Russia Universe 2023.

After fierce competition, Ekaterina Orlovskaya managed to impress the judges with her grace, confidence, and intelligence and was crowned Miss Russia Universe 2023.

The event was a huge success, with attendees from across the country coming together to celebrate the beauty and talent of Russian women. The Zhukovka-72 Club (Rublevka Rd), the most prestigious of places in Russia provided the perfect backdrop for the event, with its luxurious setting and world-class amenities.

One of the contestants, Elmira from Tatarstan, who was awarded numerous prestigious titles in the precious contests, brought a special atmosphere to the event by introducing the public to the traditional dress, headgear, dance, and even Tatar treats. Elmira's participation in the contest was not only about showcasing her beauty and talent but also about representing her culture and heritage.

During the talent portion of the competition, Elmira performed a traditional Tatar dance that left the judges and audience in awe. She wore a beautiful Tatar dress and tubeteyka - Tatar national headgear that added a unique element to the event. Elmira also treated the audience to a taste of Tatarstan by sharing her homemade Chak-chak, a traditional Tatar dessert.

Elmira's participation brought a special element to the event and highlighted the importance of celebrating cultural diversity as a real Tatar woman.

