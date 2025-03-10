MATCOR's PF™ Anode Achieves NSF-61 Certification for Safe Water System Cathodic Protection

MATCOR, Inc. proudly announces that its PF™ Anode is now officially NSF/ANSI 61 certified, ensuring its compliance for potable water applications. This certification validates the PF Anode's safety for drinking water systems and underscores MATCOR's commitment to delivering corrosion prevention solutions that meet the industry's highest standards.

CHALFONT, Pa., March 10, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MATCOR, Inc., a BrandSafway company and a leader in cathodic protection and AC mitigation solutions, proudly announces that its PF™ Anode is now officially NSF/ANSI 61 certified, ensuring its compliance for potable water applications. This certification validates the PF Anode's safety for drinking water systems and underscores MATCOR's commitment to delivering corrosion prevention solutions that meet the industry's highest standards.