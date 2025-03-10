MATCOR's PF™ Anode Achieves NSF-61 Certification for Safe Water System Cathodic Protection

MATCOR, Inc. proudly announces that its PF™ Anode is now officially NSF/ANSI 61 certified, ensuring its compliance for potable water applications. This certification validates the PF Anode's safety for drinking water systems and underscores MATCOR's commitment to delivering corrosion prevention solutions that meet the industry's highest standards.
CHALFONT, Pa., March 10, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MATCOR, Inc., a BrandSafway company and a leader in cathodic protection and AC mitigation solutions, proudly announces that its PF™ Anode is now officially NSF/ANSI 61 certified, ensuring its compliance for potable water applications. This certification validates the PF Anode's safety for drinking water systems and underscores MATCOR's commitment to delivering corrosion prevention solutions that meet the industry's highest standards.
The PF™ Anode is designed to prevent corrosion in water tanks, wells, and storage facilities. Featuring mixed metal oxide (MMO) technology, chlorine-resistant Kynar® braiding, and versatile installation options, it provides long-lasting and reliable protection for drinking water infrastructure.
"NSF-61 certification is a significant milestone," said Ted Huck, Director of Sales at MATCOR. "Customers can trust the PF Anode as a safe, effective, and fully compliant solution for protecting water systems."
About MATCOR
MATCOR, Inc., a BrandSafway company, is one of the most experienced providers of corrosion prevention technology, protecting the world's infrastructure and solving corrosion problems since 1975. MATCOR offers comprehensive corrosion engineering, cathodic protection, and AC mitigation services, as well as a complete range of cathodic protection systems, anodes, and AC mitigation solutions to customers in more than 40 countries.
