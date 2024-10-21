Matellio Achieves AWS Advanced Tier Services Partner Status

Matellio has achieved AWS Advanced Tier Services Partner status, placing it among top AWS partners recognized for technical expertise and successful customer solutions. This milestone allows Matellio to offer advanced AI and IoT-powered services, including predictive maintenance, smart IoT infrastructure for real estate, telecom network optimization, and industrial automation. These offerings empower businesses to streamline operations, enhance efficiency, and achieve sustainable growth through innovative cloud-native solutions.

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Matellio, a custom software engineering studio helping companies achieve operational excellence through digital transformation and product development, is proud to announce that it has achieved AWS Advanced Tier Services Partner status in the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network (APN).

Achieving this prestigious status places Matellio among an elite group of AWS partners recognized for their deep technical expertise, successful customer implementations, and consistent adherence to AWS best practices. "Our recognition as an AWS Advanced Tier Services Partner solidifies Matellio's commitment to driving cutting-edge, cloud-native solutions," said Amrit Singh, Chief Strategy Officer at Matellio. "With this milestone, we are poised to unlock even greater value for our clients, particularly through advanced solutions combining Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Internet of Things (IoT) technologies to enable smart automation, predictive maintenance, and real-time optimization. As businesses continue to innovate, our expertise will help them leverage AWS to optimize operations, accelerate time-to-market, and create intelligent, scalable products."

Matellio's elevation to AWS Advanced Tier status strengthens its ability to offer innovative solutions across key industry segments. Among the most in-demand offerings that Matellio now brings to market include:

AI-Powered Predictive Maintenance: Enabling businesses in manufacturing and logistics to reduce downtime and extend equipment life by anticipating failures with advanced machine learning models.

Smart IoT Infrastructure for Commercial Real Estate: Integrating IoT devices, edge computing, and cloud analytics to manage building energy efficiency, security, and occupancy, driving sustainability and cost savings.

Advanced AI for Telecom Network Optimization: Utilizing AI/ML and automation to enhance network performance, detect anomalies, and optimize resource allocation for telecom providers.

IoT for Industrial Automation and Smart Manufacturing: Empowering manufacturers to streamline processes, improve safety, and optimize production lines with interconnected IoT devices and real-time data processing.

About Matellio

Matellio is a custom software engineering studio that collaborates with clients to navigate the intricate journey of product development and digital transformation. As an AWS Advanced Tier Services Partner, Matellio delivers next-gen AI, IoT, and cloud solutions that accelerate time-to-market for SaaS/PaaS companies and drive outsized ROI for mid-market enterprises. With a strong focus on smart automation, real-time data analytics, and scalable cloud infrastructures, Matellio is a trusted partner for companies seeking innovation, growth, and sustainability. For more information about Matellio, visit www.matellio.com.

