Material Ventures and Stiles Break Ground on Multifamily Community at 2121 Crestmoor in Nashville's Green Hills Neighborhood

"2121 Crestmoor will transform the Crestmoor streetscape into a more engaging mixed-use corridor and deliver a unique housing offering that bridges the gap between single-family homes and apartments," said Tim Johnson, Founder of Material Ventures.

Construction officially commenced on March 24, 2025, with Nashville-based Doster Construction leading the build and Nashville-based Smith Gee Studio serving as the project architect. The project is slated for completion in late 2026 following a 21-month construction schedule.

"Green Hills has long been one of Nashville's premier submarkets, and this project reflects the strength and continued growth of this community," said Gregg Lynch, Senior Vice President and Nashville Division Manager at Doster. "We're proud to help bring this vision to life."

2121 Crestmoor will offer a refined residential experience, with one-, two-, and three-bedroom floor plans ranging from 750 to 2,220 square feet. Thoughtfully designed to mirror the feel of a single-family home, the residences will offer spacious floor plans with a focus on private outdoor living areas, natural light, and custom home interior finishes.

"2121 Crestmoor represents our continued commitment to developing best-in-class communities in highly desirable neighborhoods," said Jeff McDonough, Chief Development Officer of Stiles. "Green Hills is one of Nashville's most exclusive submarkets, and we're proud to be partnering with Material Ventures to bring a project that reflects the area's sophistication, energy, and demand for elevated living.

Designed to foster community and wellness, the development boasts a robust amenity package including a state-of-the-art fitness center, sauna and cold plunge, coworking offices, multiple resident lounges and terraces, a garden courtyard, outdoor kitchen, fire pits, dog run, and private dining room with views of the hills.

Retail leasing is being handled by Ojas Partners, who will curate a dynamic ground-floor experience to further amenitize the residential experience and complement the neighborhood's upscale lifestyle and walkability.

ABOUT STILES

Established in 1951, Stiles is a full-service commercial real estate firm with a clear mission: Invest. Build. Manage. Stiles services include development, construction, tenant improvement, real estate brokerage services, property management, architecture, acquisitions and financing. Headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL, Stiles maintains a regional office in Charlotte, North Carolina as well as satellite offices throughout Florida and in Nashville, Tennessee. Stiles is responsible for more than 54 million square feet of office, industrial, retail and mixed-use residential projects throughout the southeastern United States. Visit http://www.stiles.com for more information.

ABOUT MATERIAL VENTURES

Formed in 2021, Material Ventures is a real estate development and investment firm based in Nashville, TN. The firm values quality, intentional design, and a long-term perspective. Material Ventures focuses on neighborhood-oriented multifamily and retail investments with thoughtfully curated positioning strategies that accentuate the character of the community. Visit http://www.mtrlventures.com for more information.

ABOUT DOSTER CONSTRUCTION COMPANY

Doster is a leading provider of general contracting, construction management, and design build services to multifamily, healthcare, hospitality, commercial, industrial, and educational clients throughout the country. Founded in 1969, Doster consistently ranks as one of the nation's top 400 contractors by Engineering News Record. With every project built, Doster is focused on their mission of Building Lasting Relationships. For more information on Doster Construction Company, please visit http://www.dosterconstruction.com.

