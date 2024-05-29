Maternal Health Brand, Lansinoh, Introduces Ready-to-Freeze Padsicles For Cooling Postpartum Recovery, Eliminating The Need For DIY Solutions

Herbal-Infused Padsicles Offer Simplified Soothing, Hygienic Post-Birth Relief

ALEXANDRIA, Va., May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Lansinoh, a global leader in breastfeeding solutions and support for nearly four decades, today announced the launch of the new Lansinoh Postpartum Padsicles, eliminating the need for DIY alternatives and providing simplified, soothing post-birth relief.

Lansinoh's gynecologically and dermatologically tested Postpartum Padsicles provide hygienic, easy relief during postpartum healing. Infused with a fragrance-free herbal blend of organic aloe vera and witch hazel that is suitable even for sensitive skin, Lansinoh's individually wrapped, disposable padsicles are soft and flexible, designed to be worn on top of maternity pads to soothe and cool. The padsicles conform to the body to maximize cooling comfort and are ready to freeze or refrigerate directly out of the package, no-prep-needed.

"With the launch of Lansinoh's Postpartum Padsicles, we are providing a safer and more convenient alternative to the DIY padsicle," said Sabrina Fox, Vice President of Global Marketing at Lansinoh. "As new mothers navigate the world of recovery after childbirth, these affordable, cooling padsicles offer a hygienic solution along with our growing line of innovative postpartum care essentials."

With an intuitive understanding of their needs, Lansinoh strives to nurture and empower moms with effective, high-quality products designed to make postpartum and breastfeeding transitions easier for growing families.

Lansinoh Postpartum Padsicles are now available in a 12-pack for $19.99, or in a 6-pack along with a postpartum wash bottle and herbal spray as part of Lansinoh's thoughtfully curated Postpartum Care & Recovery Kit for $29.99, available exclusively at Target or on Lansinoh.com. For more information about Postpartum Padsicles and other Lansinoh products, visit http://www.lansinoh.com.

About Lansinoh®:

For nearly 40 years, new mothers have trusted Lansinoh® to support and care for them while they enter the messy magic of motherhood. Born from one mother's realization that birthing people often go without the support they need and deserve, Lansinoh proudly stands with mothers all over the world. The brand's journey started with award-winning, doctor-recommended Lanolin Nipple Cream: today, it offers a comprehensive collection of solutions to help new parents navigate pregnancy, birth, breastfeeding, and pumping. Lansinoh products are available in more than 70 countries and the company is committed to being climate neutral by 2030. For more information, please visit http://www.lansinoh.com or connect with @LansinohUSA on Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, and Facebook.

