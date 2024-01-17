Maternal Health Brand, Lansinoh, Launches First-Ever Wearable Pump Available Without Upgrade Fee Through Insurance & Medicaid

With the launch of the DiscreetDuo, we are proud to be pioneering more equitable access to wearable pump technology and the benefits it affords. Post this

9 levels of suction and 4 pumping modes

Up to 260mmHg suction strength

6 oz leak-resistant reusable cups

2 flange size inserts included in the box: 21mm and 24mm

"With the launch of the DiscreetDuo, we are proud to be pioneering more equitable access to wearable pump technology and the benefits it affords," said Sabrina Fox, Vice President of Global Marketing at Lansinoh. "As new parents navigate their feeding options, it is crucial to have access to the tools, resources, and support they need. At Lansinoh, we stand with all mothers and are on a mission to empower moms on their unique and beautiful journeys through motherhood."

Previously, when receiving a breast pump through insurance, wearable pumps were only available as upgrades, forcing moms to pay the difference out of pocket. For those on Medicaid, this meant that wearable pumps were not an option since Medicaid coverage rules don't allow upgrades. Now, with the DiscreetDuo, more nursing moms, including many of those on Medicaid, will have access to wearable pumps.

When The PUMP Act was signed into law in December 2022 it helped extend the rights for pumping moms in the workplace, but lack of Federal Paid Leave, high costs of childcare, and unrealistic expectations continue to take their toll on new parents. Lansinoh has created educational content in response to these ongoing gaps in support, sharing real life stories and tips for parents and supporters. According to an online survey the brand conducted in July 2023, 86% of moms without a wearable pump said having one would make pumping at work easier. Now, with the release of the DiscreetDuo, Lansinoh is launching their most innovative advocacy effort yet in the pursuit of pumping freedom for all.

The Lansinoh DiscreetDuo Wearable Pump is now available, free of charge, through most insurance plans and moms can visit the Lansinoh insurance locator page to find out how to get theirs. For more information about the DiscreetDuo wearable breast pump and other Lansinoh products, visit http://www.lansinoh.com.

About Lansinoh®:

For nearly 40 years, new mothers have trusted Lansinoh® to support and care for them while they enter the messy magic of motherhood. Born from one mother's realization that birthing people often go without the support they need and deserve, Lansinoh proudly stands with mothers all over the world. The brand's journey started with award-winning, doctor-recommended Lanolin Nipple Cream: today, it offers a comprehensive collection of solutions to help new parents navigate pregnancy, birth, breastfeeding, and pumping. Lansinoh products are available in more than 70 countries and the company is committed to being climate neutral by 2030. For more information, please visit http://www.lansinoh.com or connect with @LansinohUSA on Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, and Facebook.

Media Contact

Trisney Wiedemann, Lansinoh, 888.808.4465, [email protected], https://lansinoh.com/

SOURCE Lansinoh