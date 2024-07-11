Mather Economics and InsurAds Announce Strategic Partnership to Supercharge Publisher Revenue Optimization

"Our collaboration with InsurAds represents a powerful synergy that will enable publishers to maximize both advertising and reader revenue in real-time to drive long-term sustainability," said Matt Lindsay (CEO of Mather Economics). Post this

With ongoing declines in traffic from Search and Social platforms, many news publishers are exploring new avenues for digital advertising growth. Advertising optimization through contextual targeting and attention time metrics is on the rise, with leading publishers enjoying double-digit growth in CPMs. Mather Economics can support news publishers seeking to deploy or enhance these strategies with validated first party data and audience segmentation, reinforcing the higher CPM rates that these strategies command. Additionally, the partnership with InsurAds will power more robust revenue optimization analytics, providing publishers with a 360-view of total revenue opportunity and enhancing Mather's paywall decision intelligence (Sophi).

"Our collaboration with InsurAds represents a powerful synergy that will enable publishers to maximize both advertising and reader revenue in real-time to drive long-term sustainability," said Matt Lindsay (CEO of Mather Economics).

Revolutionizing the Attention Economy

InsurAds is dedicated to leading the attention economy by unlocking the value of time and attention. Their Time & Attention Management Platform measures unique user attention down to the millisecond, creating a real-time, live audience of engaged users. This allows ads to be sold against attention time, generating a significant uplift in revenue for publishers and providing advertisers with the assurance that their ads are connecting to attention time from verified audiences.

Current solutions in this area leverage averaged attention time metrics driven by limited eye tracking sampling. While this approach has highlighted the importance of attention time metrics and has generated serious interest from advertisers seeking post-cookie solutions, only InsurAds offers real-time audience attention data at the unique user level.

"We are thrilled to partner with Mather Economics because this innovative approach that allows publishers to combine their first-party data with our real-time time and attention data, can revolutionize how publishers optimize their revenue," said André Pareira (CEO of InsurAds). "Our combined expertise will create a new Ad Revenue Per User metric that will enable publishers to monetize their content more effectively."

Benefits of the Partnership

The new ability to integrate InsurAds' real-time attention data with Mather Economics' analytics and first-party data will enable publishers to see the new advertising revenue opportunity alongside reader revenue data, to ensure optimization of revenue on both sides.

About Mather Economics

Mather Economics is a leading global solutions provider specializing in revenue management, data-driven analytics, and AI-powered technology (Sophi) for the media and publishing industries. With over 20 years of industry experience, Mather manages over $6B in annual recurring revenue across 400+ clients. Mather empowers publishers to unlock sustainable revenue and profit growth, allowing them to prioritize and fulfill their journalistic mission.

About InsurAds

InsurAds leads the attention economy with their AI-powered Attention Management Platform that sells ads against attention time by leveraging real-time data analytics on a unique user and impression level. Their solutions empower publishers to maximize their advertising revenue and establish a live audience connection.

