Mathew Rosengart Named to Notable LA500 List for Fourth Consecutive Year

LOS ANGELES, June 2, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mathew S. Rosengart, co-chair of the Media & Entertainment Litigation Practice of global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP, was recognized by the Los Angeles Business Journal's "LA500" list, which, according to the publication, honors the 500 most influential people in Los Angeles, based on their varied achievements.

The Los Angeles Business Journal has consistently named Rosengart to its "Top 100 Lawyers" list and previously recognized him as a "Leader of Influence" and "Top Litigator," naming him "one of the nation's preeminent litigators," a "master of the craft," and a "go-to litigator for Hollywood's elite and Corporate America."

Rosengart, a former federal prosecutor who practices complex commercial litigation, was recently named Entertainment Litigator of the Year by Benchmark Litigation US for the second consecutive year. He has been honored by Forbes for his body of work in its inaugural list of the Top 200 lawyers in the United States which, according to the publication, recognizes the "finest in the field," whose "integrity," "expertise, passion, and purpose set them apart" as "the best in the business." Forbes recognized Rosengart as a "revered litigator," stating that he "brings the passion and legal expertise to private practice that made him notable as a federal prosecutor."

Among other accolades, Rosengart was named one of the 500 Leading Litigators in America by Lawdragon, been recognized as one of the nation's Top 100 litigators and a California Lawyer Attorney of the Year by the Daily Journal, and was named both a General Litigation and Sports & Entertainment Trailblazer by the National Law Journal. He has received the Beverly Hills Bar Association's Excellence in Advocacy Award, Variety's Power of Law Award and, for his body of work, the Praeses Elit Award, the highest honor bestowed by the Law Society of Trinity College of Dublin, one of Europe's oldest and most prestigious educational institutions. Described by his long-time client Sean Penn as a "tough as nails streetfighter with a big brain and bigger principles," Rosengart has also been named a media and entertainment MVP, and an "elite" lawyer and "heavyweight attorney" by Law360; a "heavy-hitting trial lawyer" by The Legal 500; a "high powered lawyer" by Newsweek and The Guardian, and a "legendary" "legal warrior" who is "principled" by ABC. He has been perennially acknowledged as one of the nation's leading media and entertainment attorneys by Variety and The Hollywood Reporter in their Legal Impact and Power Lawyer reports.

