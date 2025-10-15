Mathew S. Rosengart and Michael H. Starler Selected for The Hollywood Reporter's 2025 Legal Troubleshooters Power Lawyers Issue

Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP Shareholders Mathew S. Rosengart and Michael H. Starler have been selected for inclusion in The Hollywood Reporter's Legal Troubleshooters issue as part of the publication's prestigious Power Lawyers franchise.

ATLANTA, Oct. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP Shareholders Mathew S. Rosengart and Michael H. Starler have been selected for inclusion in The Hollywood Reporter's Legal Troubleshooters issue as part of the publication's prestigious Power Lawyers franchise.

According to the publication, the Legal Troubleshooters feature spotlights the nation's leading divorce, criminal, and estate attorneys who represent high-profile entertainment clients, honoring those whose expertise and discretion have proven invaluable in navigating complex legal matters and high-stakes media attention in the entertainment industry.

"This recognition by The Hollywood Reporter highlights the strength of our legal team," said Bobby Rosenbloum, who is chair of the firm's global Entertainment & Media Practice.

"Mathew and Michael's professionalism sets a standard for our practice and the industry," added Daniel H. Black, vice chair of the practice.

Rosengart, co-chair of the national Media & Entertainment Litigation Practice, is a former federal prosecutor who practices complex commercial litigation. Chambers USA recently observed that Rosengart, widely regarded as one of the nation's leading litigators, has a "history of handling high-stakes cases, which has equipped him to expertly handle a host of litigation proceedings." In naming him to its inaugural list of America's Top 200 Lawyers in 2024, Forbes, which labeled Rosengart a "revered litigator," stated that he "brings the passion and legal expertise to private practice that made him notable as a federal prosecutor."

Starler, a shareholder in the Las Vegas office, is a trusted adviser to high-net-worth individuals, celebrities, and executives, renowned for his skillful handling of sensitive divorce, estate, and business matters. With over 40 years of experience, he provides practical guidance in sophisticated estate planning, business succession, tax, and transactional law. Starler's nuanced approach and discretion have made him a go-to counsel for clients seeking to protect their interests both in and out of the spotlight.

About Greenberg Traurig's Entertainment & Media Practice: With offices situated in the centers of the entertainment industry, Greenberg Traurig has established an experienced, international multidisciplinary entertainment and media practice. The Greenberg Traurig Entertainment & Media Practice focuses on the music, motion picture, television, live stage, internet, digital media, publishing, sports, theatre, and cable industries. The team has access to key players in the entertainment and media sectors and provides clients with timely, business-oriented, and dedicated legal counsel essential for thriving in today's dynamic, multimedia entertainment marketplace. Our entertainment and media attorneys have been consistently recognized as Billboard "Top Music Lawyers" and "Country Power Players," The Hollywood Reporter "Power Lawyers: Top 100 Most Influential Entertainment Lawyers in America," and a Law360 "Practice Group of the Year"; in the Variety "Dealmakers Impact Report," "Legal Impact Report," and "Variety 500," Chambers USA Guide, The Legal 500, Super Lawyers, and The Best Lawyers in America.

About Greenberg Traurig's Entertainment & Media Litigation Group: Greenberg Traurig's multi-disciplinary Media & Entertainment Litigation Practice is recognized as being one of the most experienced in the world and is involved in some of the most sophisticated and cutting-edge cases in the courts today. The diversity of our client base and our industry experience provide us with an advantage when representing clients in complex litigation matters ranging from trademarks, copyrights, right of publicity, the First Amendment, defamation, to financing, distribution, and partnerships in the entertainment and media industries. Greenberg Traurig was named a 2022 Media & Entertainment Practice Group of the Year by Law360 and the 2023 Entertainment Law Firm of the Year by Benchmark Litigation.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 3,000 lawyers across 50 locations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm's broad geographic and practice range enables the delivery of innovative and strategic legal services across borders and industries. Recognized as a 2025 BTI "Best of the Best Recommended Law Firm" by general counsel for trust and relationship management, Greenberg Traurig is consistently ranked among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100, NLJ 500, and Law360 400. Greenberg Traurig is also known for its philanthropic giving, culture, innovation, and pro bono work. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

