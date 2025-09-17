Mathew S. Rosengart Named One of California's Top 100 Lawyers by the Daily Journal

Greenberg Traurig, LLP Shareholder Mathew S. Rosengart was recognized on the Daily Journal's "Top 100 Lawyers" list for the fourth time.

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Greenberg Traurig, LLP Shareholder Mathew S. Rosengart was recognized on the Daily Journal's "Top 100 Lawyers" list for the fourth time. The accolade is an annual roundup of the best lawyers in California, according to the publication.

Rosengart, co-chair of the national Media & Entertainment Litigation Practice, is a former federal prosecutor who practices complex commercial litigation. Chambers USA recently observed that Rosengart, widely regarded as one of the nation's leading litigators, has a "history of handling high-stakes cases, which has equipped him to expertly handle a host of litigation proceedings." In naming him to its inaugural list of America's Top 200 Lawyers in 2024, Forbes labelled Rosengart a "revered litigator," stating that he "brings the passion and legal expertise to private practice that made him notable as a federal prosecutor."

The Los Angeles Business Journal has also consistently named Rosengart to its "Top 100 Lawyers" list and previously recognized him as a "Leader of Influence" and "Top Litigator," naming him "one of the nation's preeminent litigators," a "master of the craft," and a "go-to litigator for Hollywood's elite and Corporate America." Among other accolades, Rosengart also has been named an "elite lawyer" and "heavyweight attorney" by Law360; one of the 500 Leading Litigators in America by Lawdragon; a "heavy hitting trial lawyer" by The Legal 500 US; a "Litigation Star" and Entertainment Litigator of the Year, in consecutive years, by Benchmark Litigation; a legal "Trailblazer" (twice) by the National Law Journal; and "Litigator of the Week" by The American Lawyer. Rosengart also has received the Beverly Hills Bar Association's Excellence in Advocacy Award (after being introduced by U.S. Supreme Court Justice David Souter), Variety's Power of Law Award, and, for his body of work, the Praeses Elit Award, the highest honor bestowed by the Law Society of Trinity College of Dublin, one of Europe's oldest and most prestigious educational institutions.

Described by his longtime client Sean Penn as a "tough as nails streetfighter with a big brain and bigger principles," by Variety as "Hollywood's King of Litigators," and by The New York Times and The Guardian as a "high powered lawyer," Rosengart has also been perennially acknowledged as one of the nation's leading media and entertainment attorneys by Variety and The Hollywood Reporter in their Legal Impact and Power Lawyer reports.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2,850 attorneys across 49 locations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm's broad geographic and practice range enables the delivery of innovative and strategic legal services across borders and industries. Recognized as a 2025 BTI "Best of the Best Recommended Law Firm" by general counsel for trust and relationship management, Greenberg Traurig is consistently ranked among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100, NLJ 500, and Law360 400. Greenberg Traurig is also known for its philanthropic giving, culture, innovation, and pro bono work. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

