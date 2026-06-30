Matic AI Boldly Declares Independence for Primary Care Providers - "We Are Not Going Back!"

"When you serve the physician first, everyone benefits. Physicians deliver better care. Patients get better outcomes. Practices thrive. We give physicians the superpowers to deliver the care they wish they could, and Catalyst Health Group has proven it works." said Carter. Post this

This isn't the first time a technology company has made a bold, aspirational statement like this. But this time it's different. This time it's been shaped by physicians, proven in practice, and experienced by the people delivering care every day.

Following Matic's emergence from stealth, Catalyst Health Group is the first organization to publicly share how Matic's AI native physician engagement and clinical intelligence platform has transformed their business. Matic and Catalyst brought together two complementary strengths: Catalyst's leadership in primary care and value-based care enablement, and Matic's advanced AI-native clinical intelligence, built by experts behind the digital brand engagement experiences for brands like NPR, Chick-fil-A, LEGO, Southwest Airlines, Starwood/Marriott, and hundreds of others. Together, they applied world-class design principles to primary care to develop, test and refine a more connected experience in real-world clinical environments driving adoption with patients, physicians, and practices.

Matic brings together every moment before, during, after, and between each visit into one connected flow of care - so physicians can focus less on managing systems and more on caring for people. Chart preparation is automatically part of the visit. Care plans are vetted and tracked. Evidence-based research is grounded in patient reality. Ambient documentation builds the immutable record of truth. Clinical evidence supports medical coding. Follow-up and inbox management happen with full patient context intact. The experience feels less like managing healthcare and more like practicing medicine.

Goodbye fragmented solutions. Hello one connected experience - so physicians can focus on caring for patients the way they always imagined.

Why Primary Care

Primary care is the "first call" in healthcare, representing 50% of physician office visits and influencing 85% of healthcare decisions and patient journeys. This "quarterback" role is arguably one of the most important roles in a patient's life. Yet burnout is accelerating, the primary care workforce is shrinking and demand for care continues to rise. Strengthening primary care is no longer optional. It is essential to the health of our communities and the future of healthcare itself.

"Primary care has been marginalized or undervalued for a long time - even though we know it's what helps people live longer, healthier, less costly and more meaningful lives," said Dr. Christopher Crow, MD, CEO of Catalyst Health Group. "When it is strong, communities thrive and improve their quality of life. Our job is to put primary care back where it belongs and give physicians the support they need to do what they do best - care for patients. That's where Matic comes in - using technology to take work off their plate, sharpen their thinking, and bring the human connection back into care. That's the future we're building together."

Yet at the very moment healthcare needs them most, they are spending too much time navigating paperwork, screens, and disconnected systems instead of caring for patients. The role has never been more important. The burden has never been heavier.

Today, primary care physicians spend more than 20 hours each week, long after the last patient has gone home, on administrative activities, much of it spent navigating fragmented records, referrals, messages, lab results, medical notes and coding across disconnected systems. The consequences are impossible to ignore. According to research published in the Annals of Internal Medicine, primary care has the unfortunate recognition as the specialty experiencing the highest rates of burnout to the tune of $4.6 billion in annual cost to the U.S. healthcare system.

"Somewhere along the way, the good people who entered medicine to care for patients found themselves spending more time caring for the systems surrounding them, systems never designed with the physician in mind. We cannot afford to lose another generation of physicians to administrative burden, burnout and unfair economics. Today we are putting an end to this madness with an actual solution available to physicians - not more hype, hyperbole and happy thoughts. We built it. We tested it. It works. We have proof." said Calvin Carter, CEO of Matic.

The Declaration

Matic and Catalyst believe stronger primary care creates a stronger healthcare system. Together, they are helping physicians reclaim what complexity has taken away: the freedom to focus on patients, lead with confidence, and build thriving independent practices without sacrificing their lives outside of medicine. These freedoms should not be aspirational. They are fundamental.

Today, Matic and Catalyst declare Ten Fundamental Freedoms for Physicians:

Freedom from the endless treadmill of rushed appointments without preparation,

Freedom from incomplete care plans and missed care gaps,

Freedom from endless, inaccurate or incomplete medical notes and paperwork,

Freedom from lack of evidence-based decision making,

Freedom from coding guesswork,

Freedom from point solutions that barely make a dent in physician burden,

Freedom from physician fatigue and burnout,

Freedom from the resulting early mornings, long nights and disappointing results,

Freedom from technology not designed for physicians or care delivery, and finally

Freedom from unfair economics and thinning margins.

"Matic serves patients, practices and physicians simultaneously. But we've learned something important: when you serve the physician first, everyone else benefits. Physicians deliver better care. Patients get better outcomes. Practices perform better and thrive. We give physicians the superpowers necessary to give the care they wish they could and remove everything else they never asked for. That combination is transformational, and Catalyst Health Group has proven through real clinical use it works wonders for everyone involved." said Carter.

The Results - Voices from Primary Care

Matic and Catalyst tested and refined the physician experience until it not only delivered the intended results, but well-exceeded the wildest dreams of their physicians. Here is what they had to say:

"Matic gives me back time and mental space. Instead of starting early, staying late, and digging through data, I can focus on the patient in front of me. It reduces the cognitive load and lets me practice medicine the way I intended. Never again. That is what this feels like. Never again should physicians have to carry this much administrative burden just to deliver great care." Dr. Doug Fullington, Catalyst Physician Group

"On my first day using Matic, I saw the difference almost immediately. The day before, I had 17 unlocked charts. By lunch the next day, I had seen 13 patients and my charts were locked - that kind of change makes a real difference in the day." Dr. Keith Eppich, Catalyst Physician Group

"Over time, the practice of medicine shifted in ways that put more and more burden on physicians. We became data gatherers - documenting, coding, and navigating systems instead of just caring for patients. With Matic, I now walk into each visit fully prepared. I can focus entirely on the patient, be more thorough, and more present. It feels like I'm practicing medicine the way I intended when I started." - Dr. Stephen Buksh, Catalyst Physician Group

"Matic helps me feel more prepared before I walk into the room, and that changes the way I connect with patients. I'm not focused on the screen, so I can make eye contact and have a more natural conversation. Patients walk out feeling like I know them from different aspects of their life, not just their medical issues - and that makes the visit feel more connected." Dr. Madhavi Ampajwala, Catalyst Physician Group

"You press a button and within seconds you have a complete note. The accuracy has been 99.9%, and it's immediate." Dr. Phu Truong, Catalyst Physician Group

Availability

Matic is easy to test-drive, quickly installed with no re-platforming requirements, instantly adopted by physicians without expensive training, and is available today to independent primary care practices, physician groups, and ambulatory care organizations. Explore Matic for Primary Care: www.maticinside.ai/matic-primary-care

About Matic

Matic is an AI-native clinical intelligence, automation and engagement platform creating one continuous experience across patients, practices, and physicians. Built with physicians and fully integrated with existing EHR systems, Matic orchestrates intelligence across panel management, chart preparation, documentation, clinical evidence, coding, inbox management, and follow-up to reduce complexity and help care flow more naturally. Matic is available today. Learn about Matic inside your practice at www.maticinside.ai or the Athena marketplace

About Catalyst Health Group

Catalyst Health Group is the AI-native primary care enablement platform built by physicians to help primary care deliver better care, better experiences, and better value for patients, physicians, employers, and payors. Founded in 2014 by Dr. Christopher Crow and Lance Spivey, Catalyst builds on more than 30 years of physician-led primary care leadership and supports 850+ physicians and advanced practice providers across Texas through an ecosystem that strengthens care delivery, practice performance, value-based care, and flexible payment models. Catalyst's 2030 vision is to become the national point of light for primary care - setting the standard for how primary care is delivered, paid for, and experienced by proving that purpose and performance can scale together so more communities can thrive.

Media Contact

Shannon Prager, Matic, 1 214.228.7883, [email protected], https://maticinside.ai/

SOURCE Matic