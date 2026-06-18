Matic Exits Stealth With New AI-Native Engagement Platform Built Around Patients, Practices, and Physicians

It took a physician-AI researcher and the designer behind award-winning experiences for Chick-fil-A, NPR, and Southwest Airlines to ask a question healthcare rarely does: what should delivering great care actually feel like? Today, Matic answers that question with the NEW PX - a fully reimagined Patient, Practice, and Physician experience built on an AI-native clinical intelligence platform. The result: patients get more attention, physicians get their time back and practices capture the full value of the care they deliver.

DALLAS, June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Matic, an AI-native clinical intelligence company, today shipped a new clinical workflow fully integrated with the EHR for primary care and specialty groups tired of the complexity, frustration, and friction that have become inherent to delivering care.

For years, healthcare organizations have worked diligently to reduce physician workload, improve patient experience, and drive practice performance, often treating each as a separate challenge. Matic solves all three in one AI-driven workflow that delivers better care while strengthening the relationship between patients, physicians and the practice itself.

"Human-centered design is at our core. We have reimagined the experiences for what we call the three P's: patients, practices and physicians. That means before we built anything, we shadowed, interviewed and learned what it was like to be each of these stakeholders. Then we built, deployed and tested solutions repeatedly until we were sure that we served all three simultaneously. That is what we call the New PX," said Calvin Carter, CEO of Matic.

How is Matic different?

Before Matic, Calvin Carter and his team spent decades building highly engaging experiences for consumer brands as different as Chick-fil-A, NPR, Southwest Airlines, Starwood/Marriott Hotels, Pizza Hut, BMW, and Baylor Scott and White. Their work was recognized four times by Apple's App Store Hall of Fame. The craft behind those experiences that removed friction and delivered surprise and delight is the same craft Matic now brings to medicine.

Matic is ultimately an engagement platform, designed for easy adoption, delivering instant value and building habitual usage. "The best solutions are the ones that get used, and Matic delivers the consistent engagement necessary to drive serious results," said Carter.

What is the Matic platform?

Built on Matic Intelligence, the engine behind everything Matic does, specialized agents work across the full continuum of care including panel management, chart summarization, burden of illness, care plan development, medical decision support, scribing, clinical evidence, research with patient context, clinical documentation, coding, and intelligent referrals. The busywork fades into the background leaving the physician to focus on the patient and allowing the practice to capture the full value of the care delivered.

"Matic gives physicians super powers so they can operate at the top of their license, and we take care of everything else," said Carter.

One continuous experience across care

Matic is built on a simple belief: if a physician is truly engaged, properly empowered and allowed to focus on their patients, everyone wins.

Everyday, Matic scans the full patient panel sussing out suspected care gaps, highlighting possible issues, and producing proactive care plans with cited evidence.

Before the visit, Matic prepares the encounter, surfacing relevant history, pertinent labs and medications, possible care gaps, and risk factors so physicians and care teams begin ready.

During the visit, Matic captures the conversation through ambient documentation and brings clinical evidence and decision support forward in the moment, without interrupting the encounter, all rooted in the up-to-date context of the patient.

As the visit closes, Matic aligns documentation and coding while the context is still fresh, generating suggested CPT®, ICD-10, and E/M codes with modifiers and audit-ready justifications, tailored to payer rules.

After the visit, Matic prioritizes follow-up, care coordination, and patient communication with full clinical context attached, and helps teams manage panels and population health so nothing falls through the cracks.

Because these moments move together rather than in isolation, information gathered at one step can inform the next.

Built by people who have lived both sides of the problem

Matic comes from an unusual pairing.

Alex Sheppert began as an AI programmer before becoming a physician with the vision of changing healthcare from the inside out. Ultimately earning his MBA, DO, and PhD in AI, Alex experienced the burden modern healthcare places on physicians firsthand, giving him the ultimate advantage in building systems that work with physicians instead of against them.

Calvin Carter, founder of Bottle Rocket, one of the nation's most celebrated app developer, spent decades helping organizations such as Chick-fil-A, NPR, LEGO, Southwest Airlines, Starwood/Marriott Hotels, PBS, Pizza Hut, BMW, and Baylor Scott and White, create award-winning experiences people fell in love with. Across hospitality, media, and consumer engagement, he built a career turning friction into something effortless, resulting in real economic value for all stakeholders.

One understands what it feels like to deliver care. The other understands what it takes to build experiences people love. That pairing is difficult to find and harder to copy. Matic is the result.

I built Matic because I lived the problem. I know what it feels like to spend the evening finishing notes instead of being with my family, to spend a visit looking at a screen instead of at a patient. Care teams do not need one more thing to manage. They need their time, and their attention, back. That is what we delivered to them today. - Alex Sheppert, DO, PhD, MBA, founder and CTO of Matic

Availability

Matic is available now to medical practices, physician groups, and health systems across the athenahealth ecosystem and rapidly expanding to support additional environments.

For technology partners and electronic health systems (EHRs) that want to bring Matic into their own products, Matic Gateway provides direct, API-first access to the same powerful agents that drive Matic's orchestrated workflows.

About Matic

Matic is a clinical intelligence company reinventing how care is experienced by physicians, patients, and the practices that serve them. By orchestrating specialized agents across the moments that surround every visit Matic connects work that has long been fragmented, so the technology fades into the background and care moves naturally. The result is lighter days for clinicians, more present care for patients, and stronger operational and financial performance for practices. Built to extend the EHRs teams already use, Matic continuously adds new agents and capabilities, so organizations gain value without adding complexity. Learn more at www.maticinside.ai.

Media Contact

Shannon Prager, Matic, 1 2142287883, [email protected], https://maticinside.ai/

SOURCE Matic