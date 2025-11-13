Matic Expands AI Suite and Joins Forces with UrgentIQ to Advance EHR Automation and Revenue Integrity

Scribematic rebrands to Matic as company expands from clinical documentation to a full care-to-collection intelligence platform

DALLAS, Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Matic, the physician-founded AI company formerly known as Scribematic, today announced the launch of Codematic, extending its healthcare automation platform beyond documentation into medical coding and revenue cycle management. Built by physicians who understand the downstream impact of disconnected data, Matic transforms documentation into the foundation for clinical accuracy, operational efficiency, and financial integrity. The launch marks a major milestone in the company's evolution from Scribematic, its flagship AI documentation product, into Matic, a connected intelligence platform powering the entire care-to-collection lifecycle.

Built on Matic's proprietary AI engine, Codematic provides clinical decision support for accurate, compliant medical coding and ensures documentation fully supports coding compliance and payer reimbursement. While Codematic is built to operate independently, every Matic product is designed to be even more powerful together, creating a seamless flow from documentation to coding to revenue integrity. Whether an organization already uses a scribe or is adopting the full Matic suite, Codematic integrates effortlessly to improve accuracy, speed, and financial performance across the care-to-collection lifecycle.

"Healthcare's biggest challenge isn't a lack of data, it's the disconnect between clinical documentation and the systems that rely on it," said Calvin Carter, CEO of Matic. "Codematic is a critical step in solving that. By starting at the point of care, Matic connects intelligence across documentation, coding, and revenue. The result is a single, connected flow that improves accuracy by turning one of healthcare's biggest bottlenecks into its greatest opportunity for progress."

"We built Scribematic to relieve one of the biggest pain points in healthcare, the burden of medical documentation," said Dr. Alex Sheppert, Founder and Chief Medical Officer of Matic. "But we soon realized scribing alone treats the symptom, not the system. If what's captured in the note doesn't connect to coding, billing, and compliance, physicians still lose time, revenue, and accuracy downstream. That's why we built Matic, to connect the entire care-to-collection lifecycle and turn documentation into true intelligence."

UrgentIQ Becomes Latest EHR to Embed Matic Inside, for Smarter, Faster Documentation

One of Matic's core go-to-market strategies is embedding intelligence directly at the point of care by partnering with next generation EHRs racing to deliver smarter, more physician-friendly experiences. That strategy is gaining momentum, continuing with UrgentIQ, a leading AI-native EHR focused on urgent care, selected Matic Inside to power real-time, in-platform documentation. The integration embeds ambient, voice-driven charting directly within the UrgentIQ experience, delivering faster, more accurate documentation and stronger financial outcomes, all while keeping physicians in the workflow they already know and trust.

"At UrgentIQ, we build software that reflects the efficiency, efficacy, and accessibility urgent care providers deliver every day," said Nat Gibbs, CEO of UrgentIQ. "Our partnership with Matic strengthens that commitment. Their speed, quality, and streamlined approach, from product to team, made them the clear choice as we expand our ecosystem with market-leading vendors."

UrgentIQ selected Matic following a comprehensive review of leading AI scribe and documentation platforms, citing Matic's unmatched ability to reduce charting time, improve accuracy, and support multilingual documentation. Matic's products, Codematic and Scribematic, stood out for their speed, accuracy, and seamless integration across the care-to-claim workflow. The company's rare blend of agility and deep industry experience made Matic the ideal technology partner as UrgentIQ expands its ecosystem with next-generation solutions.

Rapid Growth & Future Vision

Matic continues to advance its vision of a connected intelligence platform that unites the clinical and operational sides of healthcare. The company's suite now includes:

Scribematic: AI powered clinical documentation

Codematic: AI medical coding and revenue cycle automation

Summatic (in beta): AI-driven clinical summarization connecting data across encounters

"This is a defining milestone for Matic," added Carter. "We started with one mission to take the burden off clinicians and in months, we've built a connected intelligence suite transforming how care and the business of healthcare come together. Matic is becoming the connective tissue that allows healthcare to work as one system, not a set of silos."

About Matic:

Matic is redefining how healthcare works by connecting intelligence from the point of care through the entire healthcare lifecycle. Founded by physicians, Matic's suite of products brings together clinical accuracy, operational speed, and financial performance in one connected flow. By embedding intelligence directly into the workflows where care happens, Matic helps healthcare organizations , health tech platforms and EHRs work smarter, faster, and more collaboratively. For more information, visit maticinside.ai.

