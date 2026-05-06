Matic Expands Its Clinical Intelligence Platform Across the Full Care-to-Claim Lifecycle by Adding Longitudinal Patient Context and Evidence-Backed Intelligence

Matic's latest AI agents, Summatic and Proofmatic, join Scribematic and Codematic, making Matic the connected intelligence solution between care delivery and revenue integrity.

DALLAS, May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Matic today announced the expansion of its clinical intelligence platform with two new specialized AI agents, Summatic and Proofmatic, completing an end-to-end multi-agent system that operates across the care-to-claim lifecycle. Together with Scribematic and Codematic, the platform replaces the fragmented patchwork of point AI tools that has overwhelmed healthcare teams with disconnected logins, manual handoffs, and reconciliation work.

Healthcare's AI adoption curve has produced a paradox: more tools, less continuity. Most AI products generate outputs in isolation, leaving clinicians to stitch the pieces together themselves. Matic takes a fundamentally different approach. Its agents operate as one coordinated system, passing context between chart prep, encounter, documentation, and coding workflows.

"We built Matic on a stubborn belief: a clinician should never have to be the integration layer between their own tools," said Calvin Carter, CEO of Matic. "With Summatic and Proofmatic, the platform is whole. Context follows the patient, evidence follows the decision, and coding follows the documentation, automatically, in one system."

Summatic: The Longitudinal Care Agent That Joins Clinicians at the Point of Care

Summatic is Matic's longitudinal care agent that gives clinicians and care teams a complete, context-aware view of every patient before and during the encounter, not after.

Summatic continuously synthesizes a patient's chart history, prior visits, medications, labs, payer data, and open care gaps into a dynamic, customizable briefing so providers walk into every visit prepared, with the right context surfaced at the right moment, and the patient's story stays whole across providers, settings, and encounters.

With Summatic, clinicians and care teams can:

Walk into every visit prepared with a complete, visit-relevant patient picture

Maintain continuity across providers, settings, and encounters

Push richer context into documentation so notes, codes, and claim justifications reflect the full clinical reality

Ask freeform questions about the patient mid-encounter without breaking the recording flow

Plug in proprietary data and external integrations via API for expanded context beyond the EHR

Unlike conventional patient summary tools that flatten history into a static recap, Summatic makes patient history dynamic and interactive in a way that produces a comprehensive, accurate, and clinically relevant summary tailored to each visit.

Proofmatic: The Clinical Evidence Agent Built for the Speed of Care

Proofmatic is Matic's evidence research agent, delivering citation-backed clinical insight inside the provider's existing workflow. No tab-switching, no separate searches, no generic LLM hallucinations. It also allows the clinician to include the full patient history from Summatic and the content of the current encounter using Scribematic to make every research inquiry truly relevant to the patient, not just generic research.

Proofmatic:

Retrieves full-text peer-reviewed biomedical research

Synthesizes findings into structured, ranked answers with inline citations

Cross-references FDA drug safety data and prescribing guidance

Reconciles evidence against the specific patient's history, medications, and active context

Allows clinicians to access underlying articles and evidence for infinitely deep research and further citing

Where standalone research tools and general-purpose LLMs operate outside the system of care, Proofmatic operates inside it, coordinating natively with Scribematic, Codematic, and Summatic, including the full patient history, so every recommendation arrives in full clinical context.

A Coordinated Intelligent Operating System, Not an AI Toolbox

Most healthcare AI today is a toolbox: useful pieces, sold separately, that the clinician is expected to assemble in real time. Matic is built differently. While each agent has a highly specialized role, the full system routes information between them automatically, allowing them to work together for truly coordinated care:

Summatic carries patient context forward across every encounter

Scribematic captures the clinical conversation and produces structured documentation

Proofmatic brings evidence-based reasoning into clinical decisions in real time

Codematic aligns documentation to coding, protecting accuracy and revenue integrity

Documentation informs coding. Patient history informs decisions. Evidence supports action. Incoming signals are summarized, prioritized, and routed in context, so workflows stay aligned and nothing is lost between steps.

Every Matic agent supports inpatient and outpatient care, is built to work inside EHRs, and is fully configurable to a provider group's workflows, including the use of proprietary clinical data without any loss of ownership or security control.

"The first wave of AI in healthcare created a tool explosion. Now we're seeing the consequences, fragmentation, inefficiency, and more work for clinicians," Carter added. "We anticipated that shift early and built Matic to solve it. While each of our AI agents performs at the top of the market on its own, the real breakthrough happens when they operate as a coordinated system across the full care-to-claim lifecycle. We're delivering compounding value that standalone tools simply can't match. This isn't another point solution. It's a system designed to replace them."

Availability

Matic provides solutions for provider groups and healthcare technology platforms, including EHR's.

For provider groups, Matic delivers a fully integrated suite of AI agents designed to transform care-to-claim workflows end to end, driving efficiency, consistency, and measurable outcomes across the organization.

For EHRs and healthtech platforms, Matic's agents are available as headless, API-first microservices that can be embedded directly into existing products, enabling AI-powered functionality within native workflows, without adding another layer of tools.

About Matic

Matic is the customizable clinical intelligence platform that embeds AI directly into the systems clinicians already use. Built inside real clinical environments, Matic orchestrates documentation, coding, and workflows across the full care-to-claim lifecycle, improving accuracy, efficiency, and revenue performance without disrupting how care is delivered. Bring Matic inside your business at www.maticinside.ai.

Media Contact

Shannon Prager, Matic, 1 214-228-7883, [email protected], https://maticinside.ai/

SOURCE Matic