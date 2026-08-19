Matic Marks a Year of Momentum: From a Single Ambient Scribe to a 15x-Growth Clinical Intelligence Ecosystem Powering Patients, Practices and Physicians

In one year, Matic grew its revenue 15x, cut after-hours charting 83% for physicians, earned a 100% would-buy-again rating from KLAS Research, and evolved from a single ambient scribe into an AI-native ecosystem built around patients, practices and physicians across healthcare.

DALLAS, Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- One year ago, before going into stealth, Matic offered a single product, Scribematic, a best-in-class ambient scribe. Recently, Matic came out of stealth when it launched its AI-native clinical intelligence ecosystem connecting the full care-to-collection lifecycle for patients, physicians, and practices. That progress is backed by independent industry recognition, a marquee partnership with a physician-led primary care network, and revenue growth that reflects accelerating demand across the healthcare system.

Matic now connects panel management, chart preparation, ambient documentation, clinical evidence, medical coding, practice oversight, patient communication, and care coordination into a single ecosystem built around what the company calls the Three P's: Patients, Practices, and Physicians. The result: patients get the best care, practices get the best economics, and physicians fall back in love with practicing medicine.

Where It Started: One Scribe, One Stubborn Belief

Matic's story starts with two paths colliding from opposite directions. Dr. Alex Sheppert, DO, PhD, MBA, an AI engineer and published AI researcher, founded Scribematic while in medical school, building one of the world's first ambient scribes to solve a problem he was living firsthand: the burden of clinical documentation. Calvin Carter spent nearly two decades on the other end of the technology spectrum as founder and CEO of Bottle Rocket, creating award-winning consumer apps for brands like Chick-fil-A, NPR and Southwest Airlines. Rather than simply commercialize what Sheppert built, Carter stepped in as CEO, moved the company to Dallas, and rebuilt it from the ground up around one belief: serve the physician first, and everyone else wins. That partnership, a physician-programmer and a design mind, is why Matic works the way it does. It gives physicians superpowers to deliver the best care of their lives, and takes care of everything else.

In November 2025, the company rebranded from Scribematic to Matic, marking its evolution into a connected platform spanning the entire care-to-collection lifecycle. Codematic, its medical coding and revenue-integrity product, launched the same month, and UrgentIQ, a leading AI-native urgent care EHR, selected Matic Inside to power real-time, in-platform documentation.

Building the Full Ecosystem

What followed was a rapid build-out of what Matic calls 'The Matics': a total solution, not a point solution. Every piece, from chart preparation to medical coding, carries forward and builds on itself instead of solving one task in isolation. Patient history informs documentation, documentation informs coding, and evidence informs decisions in one connected system.

The ecosystem today includes:

Scribematic: ambient, multilingual clinical documentation

Codematic: clinical-intent medical coding and revenue integrity

Summatic: longitudinal patient context and continuity across encounters

Proofmatic: citation-backed clinical evidence with patient context inside the workflow

Flowmatic: care-flow coordination across teams and settings

Pulsematic: intelligent prioritization of the clinical inbox

Independent Validation

The market has taken notice. In January 2026, KLAS Research named Scribematic an Emerging Company in AI-driven medical documentation, citing accuracy, deep customizability, and a 100% repeat-buy intent among interviewed customers. The following month, Noorda College of Osteopathic Medicine chose Matic to prepare its medical students for AI-enabled clinical practice, a full-circle moment for the platform born in Noorda's own clinical rotations. Catalyst Health Group selected Matic to deploy across its network of primary care physicians, and UrgentIQ, a leading AI-native urgent care EHR, integrated Matic Inside to power its real-time, in-platform documentation.

Founder and CTO Dr. Alex Sheppert, DO, PhD, MBA, has also become a recognized voice in healthcare AI. In the past year, he's published peer-reviewed research in the Journal of the American Medical Informatics Association and the International Journal of Medical Informatics on how large language models reason, and sometimes fail, in clinical settings, written for the Forbes Technology Council on AI's expanding role in the workplace, and delivered invited lectures at Baylor University Medical Center and his alma mater, Noorda College of Osteopathic Medicine. CEO Calvin Carter has drawn similar recognition: he was named to the 2026 AI 75 by Dallas Innovates and the Dallas Regional Chamber, and is a finalist for D CEO's 2026 Leadership Excellence Award.

Exiting Stealth: The New PX

In June 2026, Matic exited stealth with what it calls the New PX, a fully reimagined Patient, Practice and Physician experience engineered by that same founding pair: Dr. Alex Sheppert, DO, PhD, MBA, the physician-programmer who lived the problem firsthand, and Calvin Carter, founder of Bottle Rocket, whose team built award-winning digital experiences for Chick-fil-A, NPR, Southwest Airlines, LEGO and Starwood/Marriott, work recognized four times in Apple's App Store Hall of Fame. Carter's track record has been chronicled by Dallas' business press: he's a past winner of Ernst & Young's Entrepreneur of the Year and Tech Titans' CEO of the Year, a repeat honoree on D CEO Magazine's Dallas 500 list, and was named to the 2026 AI 75 by Dallas Innovates and the Dallas Regional Chamber. He's also a finalist for D CEO's 2026 Leadership Excellence Award. D CEO and D Magazine have continued to track his move into healthcare, most recently profiling Matic's mission to bring AI into clinical care.

The New PX is built on three governing principles: start with the stakeholders- physicians, patients, and practices, not the billing system; design for experience, not just function; and win through engagement, not mandates. Every capability inside Matic is designed, tested, and refined inside a live clinical environment rather than shipped as a fixed, generic tool and left for physicians to adapt around.

"Human-centered design is at our core. We reimagined the experience for what we call the Three P's: patients, practices and physicians. We built, deployed and tested solutions until we were certain we served all three at once." - Calvin Carter, CEO of Matic

A Declaration for Primary Care

Weeks later, timed to the country's 250th birthday, Matic and Catalyst Health Group (the physician-led, AI-native primary care network founded by Dr. Christopher Crow, MD, MBA, supporting more than 850+ physicians and advanced practice providers across Texas) issued a joint Declaration of Independence for Primary Care, outlining Ten Fundamental Freedoms for Physicians and sharing the first public results of Matic deployed at scale inside a real physician network. Catalyst physicians reported dramatic reductions in unlocked charts, near-immediate note completion, and a return to the kind of present, human care that drew them to medicine in the first place.

"Primary care has been marginalized or undervalued for a long time, even though we know it's what helps people live longer, healthier and more meaningful lives. Our job is to put primary care back where it belongs and give physicians the support they need to do what they do best: care for patients. That's where Matic comes in, using technology to take work off their plate, sharpen their thinking, and bring the human connection back into care." - Dr. Christopher Crow, MD, CEO of Catalyst Health Group

"When you serve the physician first, everyone benefits. Physicians deliver better care, patients get better outcomes, and practices thrive. Catalyst Health Group has proven that in real clinical use, and we are just getting started." - Calvin Carter, CEO of Matic

The Numbers Behind the Momentum

This Declaration isn't just a statement of intent. It's validated by results. Across the Catalyst physician network, Matic has turned physician burnout, long treated as an unavoidable cost of practicing medicine, into a measurable, moving number:

Speed, per encounter:

60 seconds: physician fully prepared for patient encounter

35 seconds: customized coding-aware clinical note from live audio

11.2 minutes: average encounter length due to complete prep and reduced administrative tasks. What looks like a faster visit is actually a more attentive one: physicians spend that time examining, listening, and talking with patients instead of reconstructing a chart.

Under a minute: nonuple-checked diagnosis and billing codes, returned with the clinical evidence attached.

Scale and reliability:

97%: same-day chart closure rate across tracked encounters

99%: ambient documentation accuracy

Physician impact:

Physicians using the platform report approximately 90 minutes of administrative time returned per day

Documentation accuracy reported at 99% by adopting physicians, generated within seconds of each visit

After-hours charting down 83% across the Catalyst network

The ability to see up to 4 more patients each day

Reduced revenue leakage and claims appeal costs

100% reported loving practicing again, reduced cognitive burden, and increased preparedness for better care

Patient impact:

Care gaps surface before the patient is roomed rather than after the visit ends

Care plans arrive complete and evidence-backed, grounded in the patient's own history rather than a generic protocol

Follow-up and inbox messages are handled with full patient context intact

Patients report that time with their physician feels different, and that they feel more valued

One physician cleared a 17-chart backlog to fully closed documentation by lunchtime the day after adopting Matic. Physicians across the network describe the same shift: less time buried in a chart, more time with the person in front of them.

"Matic gives me back time and mental space. Instead of starting early, staying late, and digging through data, I can focus on the patient in front of me. It reduces the cognitive load and lets me practice medicine the way I intended." - Dr. Doug Fullington, Catalyst Physician Group

"With Matic, I now walk into each visit fully prepared. I can focus entirely on the patient, be more thorough, and more present." - Dr. Madhavi Ampajwala, Catalyst Physician Group

"You press a button and within seconds you have a complete note. The accuracy has been 99.9%, and it's immediate." - Dr. Phu Truong, Catalyst Physician Group

"A few months in, I'm seeing nearly twice as many patients and getting more done each day. My patients notice it too. They tell me they feel more attention when we're together." - Stephen Buksh, MD, Catalyst Physician Group

"We built Matic because I lived the problem. I know what it feels like to finish notes instead of being with my family, to look at a screen instead of a patient. A year ago we were solving one problem. Today we're solving the whole system, and the market is telling us, in the fastest way it can, that this is the right problem to solve." - Alex Sheppert, DO, PhD, MBA, Founder and CTO of Matic

Those outcomes are a big part of why Matic has grown revenue 15x since its founding rebrand, proof that when physicians win, the business does too.

What's Next

Matic is now available to independent primary care practices, physician groups, ambulatory care organizations, and health systems, fully integrated with existing EHRs including the athenahealth ecosystem, and available to technology partners.

About Matic

Matic gives physicians superpowers and takes care of everything else, so they can deliver the best care of their lives: better outcomes for patients, better economics for practices, and physicians who fall back in love with practicing medicine. Learn more at www.maticinside.ai.

Media Contact

Shaunna Eguilior, Matic, 1 3054988463, [email protected], https://maticinside.ai/

SOURCE Matic