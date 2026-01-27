Matic Recognized by KLAS Research as Emerging Company In Customizable & Accurate AI Medical Documentation

Matic has been recognized by KLAS Research as an Emerging Company in AI-powered medical documentation. Matic is an AI-native clinical intelligence platform designed to orchestrate care-to-collection workflows as clinicians practice, and the recognition highlights Scribematic's accuracy, customization, and measurable impact on clinical workflows through a unified, highly customizable intelligence layer that integrates seamlessly within existing physician systems.

DALLAS, Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Matic, an AI-native clinical intelligence company, today announced that Scribematic®, its flagship medical documentation AI solution, has been recognized in the 2026 KLAS Emerging Company Spotlight for delivering measurable improvements in documentation efficiency, provider satisfaction, and clinical workflow support.

KLAS Research, the healthcare IT industry's most trusted source for provider-validated insights, highlighted Scribematic for its ability to generate accurate, highly customizable medical notes while freeing clinicians to focus on patient care. Interviewed customers reported early improvements in documentation quality, some time savings, reduced burnout, and perceived provider-patient engagement, with 100%** of respondents indicating they would buy again. These outcomes reflect emerging customer feedback shaped by Matic's focus on staying close to customers and building solutions informed by real clinical environments.

Mac Boyter, Senior Research Director at KLAS Research. "This Report validates Scribematic's strong performance and measurable impact, with clinicians reporting improved outcomes, organizations achieving meaningful financial returns, and operational leaders realizing enhanced efficiency and workflow optimization. These benefits underscore the value Matic brings to healthcare systems striving to deliver better care at lower cost."

Customer Feedback Highlights Key Strengths

Keeping commitments and support responsiveness, including proactive service and executive involvement

Product reliability and functionality aligning with documented workflows

Product capabilities supporting current integration goals

Perceived overall solution quality

Delivery of new technology that customers described as useful in real-world settings

Perceived value and pricing transparency

Overall customer satisfaction and intent to continue using the solution

From Documentation to Orchestrated Care

KLAS also cited Scribematic's customizable templating, efficiency gains, and highly responsive vendor support as key differentiators, noting rapid time-to-value and high satisfaction even in complex clinical environments. These strengths reflect Matic's broader approach: delivering tailored, production-ready AI agentic solutions that work inside real clinical workflows, not generic tools layered on top of them.

"Most AI Scribe vendors bring a single tool to the table and hope it fits," said Calvin Carter, CEO of Matic. "Matic was built differently. We deliver a full suite of purpose-built, agentic solutions, not one-off products, and a success team that actually implements them inside real EHRs and large clinical environments. KLAS research findings consistently highlights our support and partnership because Scribematic isn't just another scribe dropped into a workflow. It's part of an integrated intelligence platform backed by a team that stays accountable for outcomes, not just deployment."

Physician and Healthcare Leader Perspectives

KLAS respondents emphasized that Scribematic supports same-day chart closure, improves accuracy across encounters, and allows clinicians to maintain eye contact and engagement with patients. These outcomes reflect Matic's clinician-first design philosophy and its focus on preserving the human side of care while reducing administrative burden.

Direct feedback from KLAS survey respondents:

"The key strength of Scribematic is that we can make our own template and customize it to exactly what we need. Every health organization has subtle nuances that they like to put in their notes, and we can make the Scribematic notes look exactly the right way and use sentences that we want in every note." —Director, January 2026

"The outcome I wanted from Scribematic was increased efficiency, measured by hours spent on the computer doing the notes. I am achieving that; I have decreased my workload of physically sitting down and doing notes. We are able to spend more time with patients at the bedside, explain things, and be physicians again, so that is super helpful." —Physician, January 2026

"Matic has been very easy to work with and get in touch with. Whenever I want to change things, I can do that very easily. The vendor is very open to adjusting things. The actual product is very easy to use and very reliable. It makes my job a lot easier. I'm so glad this system came out because my life would be much more miserable without it." —Physician, January 2026

Flagship Product, Expanding Orchestration Platform

Scribematic is one of several purpose-built, agentic AI solutions called the Matics, designed to scale across specialties, care settings, and EHR environments. As organizations expand their use of Matic, they can activate additional Matics that extend intelligence across the full care-to-collection lifecycle, each tailored to their workflows, standards, and clinical reality.

Scribematic — Clinical Documentation: Scribematic uses AI-driven clinical intelligence to transform clinician–patient conversations into clear, complete medical documentation, generating structured, accurate records that are immediately ready for the EHR. Scribematic understands clinical context in real time, supporting multilingual encounters across more than 60 languages and adapting dynamically to specialty-specific documentation requirements without adding steps or disrupting clinical workflow. Built on workflow-aware, standards-aligned templates, Scribematic preserves clinical intent and produces documentation that stands up to operational review and audit, establishing a trusted, intelligent foundation for everything that follows across the care-to-collection lifecycle.

Codematic — Clinical-Intent Coding: Codematic aligns documentation to coding requirements without breaking clinical intent, producing ICD-10–ready, CPT-aligned documentation that reflects current payer policies and medical necessity standards. By identifying documentation gaps that impact coding completeness and defensibility, Codematic improves first-pass acceptance, reduces denials, and lowers audit risk.

Summatic — Clinical Intelligence & Continuity: Summatic maintains longitudinal clinical intelligence across encounters and settings, generating concise summaries that reflect the full patient story. By preserving context over time, Summatic reduces redundant chart review, supports cleaner handoffs, and enables more informed clinical decision-making.

Flowmatic — Care Flow Orchestration: Flowmatic coordinates care across teams and settings by maintaining shared clinical context, decisions, and follow-up actions throughout the patient journey. It replaces fragile handoffs and copy-paste workflows with reliable execution across inpatient and hospital-based environments.

Pulsematic — Clinical Inbox & Prioritization: Pulsematic brings order to high-volume clinical inboxes by unifying messages, labs, refills, and requests into a single, prioritized view. It separates work requiring physician judgment from routine tasks, reducing cognitive load, decision fatigue, and after-hours work without interrupting care delivery.

Together, these agentic AI Solutions form a single, care-to-collection orchestration layer, connecting what happens in the exam room to what happens next, without fragmented tools, parallel workflows, or loss of clinical context.

Validated by Customers, Built for What's Next

KLAS noted that customers appreciate Matic's openness to feedback and ongoing product refinement, describing the platform as intuitive, reliable, and adaptable to specialty-specific needs. While the report reflects early-stage findings, satisfaction levels, loyalty indicators, and repeat-buy intent place Scribematic among the most promising emerging solutions in clinical AI.

"Our goal was never to win a scribe category," said Alex Sheppert, Matic Founder, CTO, PhD, DO, MBA. "We set out to build clinical intelligence that works in real care environments across the full lifecycle of care. AI scribes are easy to build. Making them hold up when speed, accuracy, standards, and downstream impact matter is much harder. Scribematic was designed to handle the full reality of care, from documentation through coding, reimbursement, and ongoing clinical decision-making. Being recognized by KLAS validates that we're solving the right problem in the right order."

**=Emerging Data (n=5)

About Matic

Matic is an AI-native clinical intelligence platform designed to orchestrate care-to-collection workflows the way clinicians actually practice. Through a growing suite of purpose-built AI agentic solutions, Matic connects documentation, summaries, coding, workflow, and follow-up into a unified, highly customizable intelligence layer that preserves clinical intent, reduces fragmentation, and integrates seamlessly within existing physician systems. Learn more at www.maticinside.ai

About KLAS Research

KLAS Research provides accurate, honest, and impartial insights to improve healthcare decision-making. By measuring vendor performance through direct provider feedback, KLAS helps healthcare organizations identify solutions that best meet their needs. For more information visit https://engage.klasresearch.com/

Media Contact

Shaunna Eguilior, Matic, 1 3054988463, [email protected], https://maticinside.ai/

SOURCE Matic