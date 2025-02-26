Matmerize and SCREEN Holdings Partner to Develop High-Resistance, PFAS-Free Polymers for Semiconductor Manufacturing

SCREEN utilizes Matmerize's PolymRize platform, a powerful and comprehensive AI solution, to design polymers that balance sustainability and high-performance.
ATLANTA, Feb. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Matmerize, Inc., a leader in AI-driven polymer informatics, and SCREEN Holdings, a global semiconductor equipment manufacturer, are pleased to announce a partnership focused on discovering PFAS-free polymers with high chemical resistance for semiconductor equipment applications.
The collaboration aims to enhance the safety and sustainability of semiconductor equipment manufacturing through Matmerize's PolymRize platform, which supports key milestones in polymer selection and testing. Matmerize has developed AI models to predict polymer chemical resistance based on a custom dataset curated by SCREEN Holdings. Utilizing its proprietary database of over 10,000 commercially available sustainable polymers, Matmerize has recommended promising candidates for lab testing at SCREEN Holdings, with the goal of identifying new polymer candidates with high chemical resistance and suitability as PFAS-free alternatives.
Dr. Shogo Kunieda from SCREEN Holdings stated, "Our collaboration with Matmerize represents a crucial step toward realizing PFAS-free technology in semiconductor equipment manufacturing. By applying AI and polymer informatics, we are able to leverage past knowledge to expedite the discovery of sustainable polymers that meet our stringent performance requirements."
This partnership underscores the power of AI-driven innovation in addressing complex sustainability and polymer discovery challenges. By advancing eco-friendly alternatives in semiconductor manufacturing, Matmerize and SCREEN Holdings are setting a new standard for sustainable, high-performance materials solutions.
About Matmerize
Matmerize is a leading provider of polymer informatics and AI solutions dedicated to accelerating advanced material discovery. Its PolymRize™ and ASKPOLY platforms provide R&D teams with powerful predictive models and a robust Stock Model Library, streamlining polymer and formulation development across diverse industries.
About SCREEN Holdings
SCREEN Holdings is a global leader in semiconductor equipment manufacturing, committed to sustainable practices and innovative solutions that meet the evolving needs of the industry. SCREEN Semiconductor Solutions remains at the forefront of technological advancement, providing creative, eco-friendly solutions to clients worldwide.
