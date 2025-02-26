Matmerize and SCREEN Holdings Partner to Develop High-Resistance, PFAS-Free Polymers for Semiconductor Manufacturing

"At Matmerize, we believe sustainability should never come at the expense of performance. With our PolymRize platform, clients like SCREEN can accelerate breakthrough innovations in sustainable polymer design without compromise." - Dr. Rampi Ramprasad, Matmerize CEO Post this

Dr. Shogo Kunieda from SCREEN Holdings stated, "Our collaboration with Matmerize represents a crucial step toward realizing PFAS-free technology in semiconductor equipment manufacturing. By applying AI and polymer informatics, we are able to leverage past knowledge to expedite the discovery of sustainable polymers that meet our stringent performance requirements."

This partnership underscores the power of AI-driven innovation in addressing complex sustainability and polymer discovery challenges. By advancing eco-friendly alternatives in semiconductor manufacturing, Matmerize and SCREEN Holdings are setting a new standard for sustainable, high-performance materials solutions.

About Matmerize

Matmerize is a leading provider of polymer informatics and AI solutions dedicated to accelerating advanced material discovery. Its PolymRize™ and ASKPOLY platforms provide R&D teams with powerful predictive models and a robust Stock Model Library, streamlining polymer and formulation development across diverse industries.

About SCREEN Holdings

SCREEN Holdings is a global leader in semiconductor equipment manufacturing, committed to sustainable practices and innovative solutions that meet the evolving needs of the industry. SCREEN Semiconductor Solutions remains at the forefront of technological advancement, providing creative, eco-friendly solutions to clients worldwide.

