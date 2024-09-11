Matregenix Awarded Three Phase II SBIR and STTR Contracts from the Department of the Air Force

Totaling Over $4.2M for Advancing Soft Tissue Repair Nanofiber Technologies

MISSION VIEJO, Calif., Sept. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Matregenix announces it has been selected by AFWERX for three Phase II contracts: a Follow-on Phase II SBIR contract of $1,248,992.00, a Follow-on Phase II STTR contract of $1,797,867, and a Direct-to-Phase II SBIR contract of $1,248,992.00, focused on developing nanofiber products for various soft tissue repair applications to address the most pressing challenges in the Department of the Air Force (DAF). The Air Force Research Laboratory and AFWERX have partnered to streamline the Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) and Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) process by accelerating the small business experience through faster proposal-to-award timelines, expanding opportunities to small businesses, and eliminating bureaucratic overhead by continually implementing process improvement changes in contract execution. The DAF began offering the Open Topic SBIR/STTR program in 2018, which expanded the range of innovations the DAF funded, and now, on August 15, 2024, Matregenix will start its journey to create and provide innovative capabilities that will strengthen the national defense of the United States of America.

Sherif Soliman, CEO of Matregenix, states, "We're thrilled about the Air Force's continued interest in our technologies. The recent three contracts bring the total awards by AFWERX to six contracts since last year (three Phase I and three Phase II), with total support of $4,555,232.00. As a 100% bootstrapped company that is self-sustained through contract services and federal grants, we deeply appreciate AFWERX's generous support and confidence in our innovations by providing us with the required resources to advance our biomedical technologies to benefit both the Department of the Air Force as well as civilians by addressing unmet medical needs. Our expertise in nanofiber manufacturing positions us ideally to advance these Technology Readiness Levels (TRL) and support the Air Force's mission."

The views expressed are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of the Department of the Air Force, the Department of Defense, or the U.S. government.

About Matregenix

Based in California, Matregenix Inc. specializes in designing, developing, and manufacturing customizable nanofibrous materials for a broad spectrum of applications. The company is at the forefront of nanofiber technology, particularly in filtration and biomedical sectors, offering comprehensive development and manufacturing services.

For more information, visit http://www.matregenix.com or contact [email protected].

About AFRL

The Air Force Research Laboratory is the primary scientific research and development center for the Department of the Air Force. AFRL plays an integral role in leading the discovery, development, and integration of affordable warfighting technologies for our air, space and cyberspace force. With a workforce of more than 12,500 across nine technology areas and 40 other operations across the globe, AFRL provides a diverse portfolio of science and technology ranging from fundamental to advanced research and technology development. For more information, visit http://www.afresearchlab.com.

About AFWERX

As the innovation arm of the DAF and a directorate within the Air Force Research Laboratory, AFWERX brings cutting-edge American ingenuity from small businesses and start-ups to address the most pressing challenges of the DAF. AFWERX employs approximately 370 military, civilian and contractor personnel at five hubs and sites executing an annual $1.4 billion budget. Since 2019, AFWERX has executed over 6,200 new contracts worth more than $4.7 billion to strengthen the U.S. defense industrial base and drive faster technology transition to operational capability. For more information, visit: http://www.afwerx.com.

