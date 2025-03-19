Matrice.ai Partners with RedSOS to Revolutionize Workplace Safety Across Industries

Matrice.ai and RedSOS have partnered to enhance workplace safety using AI and computer vision. Matrice.ai's technology will be integrated into RedSOS's safety solutions, providing real-time monitoring, face recognition, and violation alerts. This collaboration aims to improve emergency response times and safeguard employees in industries like hospitality, retail, and healthcare.

SANTA CLARA, Calif., March 19, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Matrice.ai, a leader in state-of-the-art computer vision solutions, is proud to announce a partnership with RedSOS, a leader in AIoT-based workplace safety, emergency response and security solutions. This strategic collaboration combines Matrice.ai's advanced real-time video analytics and AI-powered image recognition with RedSOS's real time location systems based platform and solution to deliver a comprehensive, transformative solution for workplace safety in the hospitality, retail, and healthcare industries.

With this partnership, RedSOS will integrate Matrice.ai's cutting-edge vision technologies into its suite of safety and security applications. The joint solution will enable continuous video monitoring, AI-driven face recognition, and violation alerts, ensuring that any safety incident is detected in real time in addition to wearable based indoor-outdoor location tracking during emergencies . This integration is set to provide employers with actionable insights and faster emergency response times, ultimately safeguarding employees and enhancing compliance with industry safety mandates.

"Our collaboration with Matrice.ai is a game-changer for workplace safety," said Dr. Shub Basu, Co-Founder of RedSOS. "By harnessing advanced AI and computer vision, we can now offer an integrated solution that not only detects incidents as they occur but also proactively prevents potential hazards in high-risk environments. This partnership solidifies our commitment to protecting employees and ensuring that safety is never compromised."

Matrice.ai's platform is renowned for its high accuracy, rapid deployment, and seamless integration capabilities. By powering RedSOS's safety applications, it will deliver continuous monitoring and real-time analytics across thousands of surveillance cameras, transforming traditional safety protocols into a dynamic, intelligent system that responds instantly to emergencies.

"At Matrice.ai, we're driven by our mission to turn pixels into actionable intelligence," stated Dipendra Jha, Co-Founder of Matrice.ai. "Our partnership with RedSOS enables us to extend our technology to a critical aspect of workplace safety. Together, we are not only enhancing the efficiency of safety monitoring but also significantly reducing response times and improving overall employee well-being. We're excited to bring this innovation to vulnerable employees in industries that need it most."

The integrated solution is designed to be easily deployed across existing infrastructure, making it ideal for hospitality venues, retail stores, and healthcare facilities where rapid, reliable safety monitoring is essential. With enhanced detection capabilities and seamless reporting, the new system promises to set a new standard in workplace safety, driving down incident response substantially and ensuring a safer environment for employees.

About Matrice.ai

Matrice.ai is a leading provider of AI-powered computer vision solutions, dedicated to transforming raw visual data into actionable insights. With a focus on efficiency, accuracy, and seamless integration, Matrice.ai empowers organizations across various industries to achieve operational excellence and drive innovation.

About RedSOS

RedSOS specializes in advanced AIoT safety solutions designed to protect employees in high-risk environments. With a robust platform that combines wearable IoT devices, Software platforms for real-time monitoring, and safety analytics compliance reporting, RedSOS is at the forefront of revolutionizing workplace safety for industries such as hospitality, retail, and healthcare.

