Matrix Launches Mr. Men Little Miss Holiday 2025 Collection

Be The Main Character This Holiday Season With Haircare That Matches Your Energy

NEW YORK, Oct. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- This holiday season, Matrix is giving fans a reason to collect, gift, and play with the launch of the Mr. Men Little Miss Matrix Collection. Inspired by the cultural phenomenon that saw Mr. Men Little Miss memes dominate TikTok with over 84 million views, the collection brings together Matrix's pro-level haircare with the charm of the beloved characters.

Each kit reimagines a Matrix bestseller through a Mr. Men Little Miss lens, allowing beauty lovers to pick the personality that speaks to them or gift the perfect match. Whether it's Little Miss Thirsty for ultra hydration, Little Miss Billionaire for luxury nourishment, or Little Miss Sleek for frizz control, the collection makes holiday gifting more personal, playful, and fun.

The Mr. Men Little Miss Matrix Holiday Collection includes:

Little Miss Thirsty ($50.00) – Food For Soft Shampoo, Conditioner & Oil

– Food For Soft Shampoo, Conditioner & Oil Little Miss Billionaire ($54.00) – Instacure Build-A-Bond Shampoo, Conditioner & Mask

– Instacure Build-A-Bond Shampoo, Conditioner & Mask Little Miss Sleek ($50.00) – Mega Sleek Shampoo, Conditioner & Miracle Creator Leave-In Treatment

– Mega Sleek Shampoo, Conditioner & Miracle Creator Leave-In Treatment Little Miss Bouncy ($50.00) – A Curl Can Dream Shampoo, Mask & Gel

– A Curl Can Dream Shampoo, Mask & Gel Little Miss Cool ($50.00) – So Silver Shampoo, Conditioner & Miracle Creator Leave-In Treatment

– So Silver Shampoo, Conditioner & Miracle Creator Leave-In Treatment Little Miss Caliente ($50.00) – Brass Off Shampoo, Conditioner & Miracle Creator Leave-In

– Brass Off Shampoo, Conditioner & Miracle Creator Leave-In Little Miss Bold ($50.00) – High Amplify Shampoo, Conditioner & Miracle Creator Leave-In

"The Mr. Men Little Miss Matrix Collection is all about celebrating personality and self-expression through hair," said George Papanikolas, Matrix Brand Ambassador. "Each kit pairs a beloved character with one of our pro-level haircare franchises, making it easier and more fun for everyone to find the products that fit their unique style this holiday season."

Select kits from the Mr. Men Little Miss Matrix Holiday 2025 Collection will be available at ULTA Beauty and JCPenney Beauty online starting September 21st and in stores on October 5th. Select kits will also be available at local Matrix salons starting October 1st. In-store and in-salon kit availability will vary by location. For more information, visit Matrix.com.

About Mr.Men Little Miss

With a cast of over 100 characters, the Mr. Men Little Miss properties have brought fun and laughter to generations of families for over 50 years and have sold over 250 million books. Created by the late Roger Hargreaves in 1971 starting with Mr. Tickle, his son Adam Hargreaves continued writing and drawing new books and characters. Mr. Men Little Miss is the number one selling children's book in France and the number two selling Pre-School brand in the UK, with over 400 titles published in 17 languages worldwide and distributed in more than 28 countries.

About Matrix

Matrix is one of the leading professional haircare and hair color companies that is part of the L'Oréal Professional Products Division. Founded in 1980, Matrix is committed to the development of the salon professional and offers one of the most inclusive portfolios of products including: Food For Soft, A Curl Can Dream, and Mega Sleek. Visit Matrix.com for hairstyle and hair color inspiration as well as Matrix trends and tips!

Media Contact

Ashley Ali, Matrix, 1 9179291515, [email protected], https://www.matrix.com/

SOURCE Matrix