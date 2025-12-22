Matrix Launches New Instacure Build-A-Bond Billion Bond Oil

A bond-strengthening shine oil with 1 billion bonds in every drop!

NEW YORK, Dec. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Professional haircare brand, Matrix, is proud to unveil its newest breakthrough in damage repair: the Instacure Build-A-Bond Billion Bond Oil, a revolutionary bond-building and shine oil scientifically engineered to fight damage at its core. Launching exclusively at ULTA Beauty on January 1, 2026, and on Amazon starting February 1, 2026, the product retails for $35 USD.

Featuring one billion bonds in every drop, the Instacure Build-A-Bond Billion Bond Oil visibly reverses signs of hair damage and instantly restores the healthy feel of a fresh haircut, without the greasy feel. Powered by Matrix's signature bond-building technology, the lightweight, fast-absorbing oil strengthens internal hair bonds using Citric Acid and Amino Acid microdroplets, encapsulated through a high-pressure, ultra-speed blending process. The clinically proven results include: 5 times instantly stronger hair, increased fiber diameter up to 17%, up to 100% less visible split ends, 49% more shine, and up to 81% less breakage with continued use.

With 450°F heat protection, a non-greasy finish, and clean shine for all hair types, the oil delivers both instant cosmetic benefits and long-term repair. The formula can be applied on damp or dry hair - just before heat styling to protect hair or just after styling to finish with perfect shine.

"Instacure Build-A-Bond Billion Bond Oil is all about giving people the confidence that comes with strong, healthy-looking hair," said George Papanikolas, Matrix Brand Ambassador. "This formula delivers instant repair, incredible shine, and that fresh-cut feel, making it easier than ever for anyone to restore their hair's strength and express their style with confidence."

Powered by Citric Acid, an alpha hydroxy acid small enough to penetrate the hair fiber and reinforce weakened internal bonds, and Amino Acids, an essential protein that helps strengthen the inner hair matrix, this formula works deep within the strand to fortify, smooth, and repair. The sensorial experience is equally elevated, featuring a refreshing peony-and-summer-lemon fragrance and a cushiony, clean-shine finish ideal for daily use.

For more information on the new Matrix Instacure Build-A-Bond Billion Bond Oil or to see updates from the brand, follow Matrix @matrix across all social platforms.

About Matrix

Matrix is one of the leading professional haircare and hair color companies that is part of the L'Oréal Professional Products Division. Founded in 1980, Matrix is committed to the development of the salon professional and offers one of the most inclusive portfolios of products including: Food For Soft, A Curl Can Dream, and Mega Sleek. Visit Matrix.com for hairstyle and hair color inspiration as well as Matrix trends and tips!

Press: [email protected]

Ashley Ali, Matrix, [email protected], https://www.matrix.com/

