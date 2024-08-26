Matrix Renewables, SOLV Energy Break Ground on Community-Centered Solar Project in Bell County

The project represents an investment of over $370 million in renewable energy infrastructure and the surrounding communities.

MIAMI, Aug. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Project owner Matrix Renewables, the TPG Rise-backed global renewable energy platform, and EPC contractor SOLV Energy held a groundbreaking ceremony on Thursday, August 15th to celebrate the start of construction on the Stillhouse Solar project in Rogers, Texas. Stillhouse, when completed, will be a 284 MWdc solar PV project which is expected to be operational in the second half of 2025.

The project represents an investment of over $370 million in renewable energy infrastructure and the surrounding communities. Construction on the project will create over 320 construction jobs, including local laborers, operators and electricians, engineers, and project managers.

The ceremony included remarks from Matrix Managing Director and Head of U.S. Cindy Tindell, SOLV Energy CEO George Hershman, development partner OCI Energy President Sabah Bayati, and Matrix Senior Permitting and ESG Manager Ryan MacWilliams. Attendees included Bell County Commissioner Bill Schumann, Mike McCloskey, Field Manager for U.S. Rep. John Carter (TX-31), local landowners, and other project stakeholders, lenders and advisors.

"Matrix Renewables is thrilled to commence construction on the Stillhouse solar project bringing this project into existence supporting the renewable energy goals of our offtakers, stakeholders as well as the power grid. We are delighted to make this investment in Bell County working with local Bell County landowners and officials," said Cindy Tindell. "Renewables are a large and growing source of tax revenue for communities and income for landowners in Texas, and this project will enable more Texans to benefit from reliable power in times of high demand, lower electric bills and more job opportunities," said George Hershman. "We're honored that Matrix selected us to bring the benefits of solar energy to Bell County and we look forward to building long-lasting relationships within this community."

"This project is not just about harnessing the power of the sun, it's also about joining and contributing to the community we are working in," said Ryan MacWilliams. "A positive social impact is at the heart of this project, and we are committed to ensuring that Stillhouse is a source of pride and opportunity for the residents of Bell County and a model for projects in the Matrix portfolio."

The program was followed by an off-site barbecue lunch at the Harris Event Center in Belton.

Matrix owns a pipeline of approximately 7 GW of projects in operation and various stages of construction and development in the U.S. and approximately 14 GW of solar power, battery storage and green hydrogen projects globally. Matrix selected SOLV Energy as the EPC and O&M partner on the project. SOLV has built and operates 12 GW of solar capacity in over 30 states, including 4 GW of projects completed or under construction in Texas.

Matrix Renewables and SOLV Energy are committed to building strong solar communities by investing in education. The project participants are currently exploring opportunities to support students at Rogers School District. Prior initiatives supported by the companies include funding school library and learning space transformations, providing "solar 101" education resources and lessons for K-8 students, and launching a scholarship program for high school seniors.

