Matrix Rental Solutions awarded company of the year by Stamford Chamber of Commerce at 36th Annual Meeting and Awards Ceremony

The recognition highlights outstanding business breakthroughs, including Matrix's innovative approach to democratizing the rental housing market

STAMFORD, Conn., Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Matrix Rental Solutions, an innovative tenant analysis fintech platform, has been selected to receive the Stamford Chamber of Commerce's prestigious "Company of the Year" award. The award will be presented at the 36th Annual Meeting and Awards Ceremony on Thursday, September 28th. The event will kick off with welcome remarks from Mayor Caroline Simmons followed by a keynote address by Governor Ned Lamont. The "Company of the Year" recognition highlights outstanding business breakthroughs, including Matrix's innovative approach to democratizing the rental housing market, with an aim toward facilitating affordable housing for all.

Founded by Sipho Simela, Matrix Rental Solutions addresses the critical issue of housing affordability through its proprietary tenant scoring model, MAIA (Matrix Asset & Income Analysis). MAIA enables landlords and property managers to underwrite and approve tenants in under 15 minutes, significantly streamlining tenant screening processes.

"We're propelled by the belief that housing supply and affordability are pivotal economic challenges facing our state and country today," said Sipho Simela, founder and CEO of Matrix Rental Solutions. "Our Universal Rental Application helps level the playing field, creating a win-win scenario for home providers and prospective residents. Our mission is to provide housing solutions that foster a sense of community and inclusion."

The recognition by the Stamford Chamber of Commerce underscores the remarkable impact of Matrix on the rental housing market. The company's commitment to driving positive change for tenants and landlords is reflected in Sipho Simela's appointment to the Bipartisan Policy Center (BPC) Executive Council on Housing Affordability.

"Sipho is an innovative entrepreneur that always searches for change, responds to it, and creates opportunities as the business continues to grow, potentially making a difference in millions of people's lives," stated Heather Cavanagh, President and CEO of the Stamford Chamber of Commerce.

In addition to being recognized as the Company of the Year, Matrix Rental Solutions' CEO Sipho Simela was has previously named to the esteemed Westfair Business Journal 40 under 40, further attesting to the company's rapid rise in the industry.

Matrix Rental Solutions continues to expand the boundaries of innovation; its dedication to fostering equitable housing solutions resonates deeply. With a vision encompassing collaboration and progress, Sipho Simela reflects: "If you want to go fast, go alone. If you want to go far, go together."

Event Details:

The Stamford Chamber of Commerce's signature event will be hosted at The Link located at 200 Elm Street in Stamford on Thursday, September 28th, from 3:00 PM - 6:00 PM EDT.

The event is sponsored by M & T Bank, and the host venue-supporting sponsor is AM Property Holding Corporation.

Register for the event HERE.

About Matrix:

Matrix is a Universal Rental Application that is changing the landscape of the growing, $500 billion rental housing market. Matrix features a single, reusable application with a single fee, powered by real-time data and producing an "ability to pay" score. Using a variety of factors, including assets, income and previous rental history, the result is more inclusive scoring that gives property managers faster, more accurate insights into the full financial profile of a prospective tenant. Matrix removes the potential for source of income discrimination, taking the subsidy into consideration and automating the underwriting process. Today's processing time for affordable housing applications is approximately 36 days. This leads to compounding losses, making public housing acceptance simply not an option for many owners. Matrix streamlines the acceptance process and shortens it by up to 50%, helping more owners make their properties available to affordable housing and get leased faster. For more information, please visit https://www.mymatrixrent.com.

