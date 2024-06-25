Matrix Solutions and the Media Ad Sales Council (MASC) Tap Industry Leaders to Talk Data Visualization as a Strategic Tool for Growth

"Our commitment to advancing the media ad sales transformation is why we founded both the Media Ad Sales Summit and the Media Ad Sales Council (MASC)," shared Mark Gorman, CEO, Matrix Solutions. " Post this

Gain insights into viewership patterns, audience demographics, and content performance

Tailor their offerings to meet audience demands

Optimize advertising revenues

Allocate resources effectively

Moderated by TVNewsCheck's Paige Albiniak, the conversation will include leaders from both the buy and sell side who will get candid on today's challenges, opportunities, and how AI will continue to shapeshift data visualization as a strategic tool for growth. Speakers include:

- Princell Hair, President, Allen Media Broadcasting

- Al Lustgarten, Industry Consultant (and former SVP, Technology for Hearst Television)

- Nicole Bergen, Founder and Chief Strategist, Elevate

Register here to reserve your seat!

The Media Ad Sales Summit and MASC bring together leaders from across the media industry represent the ad-tech ecosystem to discuss the current challenges and opportunities the industry faces, while aiming to improve marketplace efficiencies. The Summit, now in its 7th year, will shift in 2024 from a single in-person event to multiple small events, offered both as regional in-person gatherings and webinars. This new Candid Conversation Event Series will be able to reach more members of the media community throughout the year. Each event will feature in-depth discussions from respected industry voices on relevant topics.

Members of the Media Ad Sales Council (MASC), an advocacy group founded by Matrix, include its founders, Mark Gorman, CEO, Matrix, and Brenda Hetrick, President, Matrix. MASC members include Peter Jones, Head of Local Sales, Premion, Joe Lampert, Senior Program Manager, OmniMedia Solutions, Becky Meyer, SVP, National Sales, Gray Television, Debbie Presser, VP, National Sales, Nexstar, Michael Barbetta, Senior Director, Revenue & Strategy, E.W. Scripps, and Al Lustgarten, Industry Consultant and former SVP, Technology Hearst Television. The remaining schedule of sessions will be announced in June.

More information on the Media Ad Sales Summit Candid Conversation Event Series, including registration for Thursday's webinar can be found here.

About Matrix Solutions

Matrix Solutions is a forward-thinking technology company that empowers the media ad sales world with intelligence, technology, and expertise. It provides the technology backbone for the end-to-end workflow for sales organizations, transacting in the media marketplace. Its flagship solution, Monarch, is the only global ad sales platform built specifically for media, delivering the CRM and business intelligence necessary to optimize inventory. Matrix manages more than $13 billion annually in media ad revenue, has over 10K users, maintains over 95% renewal rate, and has founded the annual Media Ad Sales Summit and Media Ad Sales Council (MASC) – both of which bring together industry leaders to advance the future of media ad sales. For more information, please visit matrixformedia.com.

