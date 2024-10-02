Matrix Solutions and the Media Ad Sales Council Present Candid Conversation NYC Breakfast Event

"Our Media Ad Sales Summit Candid Conversation Event Series continues to highlight pressing issues in our industry, and we are proud to lead these conversations alongside MASC," shared Mark Gorman, CEO of Matrix. Post this

Joe Lampert, Practice Lead at OmniMedia Solutions Group, will moderate the conversation with the following featured speakers:

Frank Deo , CTO, AdTech, Imagine Communications

, CTO, AdTech, Imagine Communications Francesco Moretti , Group Deputy CEO and CEO International, Fincons.US Inc.

, Group Deputy CEO and CEO International, Fincons.US Inc. Jeff Puzenski , Account Director, pureIntegration

, Account Director, pureIntegration Sanjay Chopra , Co-Founder and CEO, Cognistx

The event will kick off with a breakfast and networking opportunity at 8:00 AM, followed by the panel discussion and closing remarks by 10:00 AM. This event offers media executives the opportunity to exchange ideas and connect with their peers while discussing the future of ad operations in the era of AI.

Matrix and MASC, both instrumental in advancing the media industry's ad sales capabilities, are excited to continue this Candid Conversation Event Series, building on their commitment to fostering collaboration and innovation across the media landscape. Sponsors of the event include pureIntegration, FinCons.US, Inc., Imagine Communications, and Cognistx.

Mark Gorman, CEO of Matrix, shared his thoughts on the upcoming event, "Our Media Ad Sales Summit Candid Conversation Event Series continues to highlight pressing issues in our industry, and we are proud to lead these conversations alongside MASC. AI is rapidly becoming a critical tool for media companies to evolve their operations and remain competitive and this event is a testament to Matrix's dedication to driving meaningful dialogue and creating a roadmap for the future of media ad sales."

For more information on the event and to request an invitation, visit Media Ad Sales Summit Candid Conversations Event Series.

About Matrix Solutions

Matrix Solutions is a leading technology company revolutionizing the media ad sales industry. As the creator of the only global ad sales platform designed specifically for media, Matrix empowers organizations with cutting-edge CRM and business intelligence tools. By optimizing ad inventory and revenue management, Matrix serves as the backbone for efficient ad operations. Managing over $13 billion in annual media ad sales and supporting more than 10,000 users worldwide, Matrix continues to drive innovation and industry leadership. Matrix also founded the Media Ad Sales Summit and the Media Ad Sales Council (MASC), fostering collaboration and forward-thinking strategies across the media landscape.

