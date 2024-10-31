Matrix Solutions Expands their Monarch Media Ad Sales Platform with New Clarity Module to Boost Efficiency for Media Sellers

"This add-on exemplifies our ongoing commitment to empowering users with enhanced sales intelligence, technology, and expertise," shared Mark Gorman, CEO, Matrix Solutions. Post this

Seamless Integration: Connects Monarch to Outlook, syncing calendar events and emails with ease.

Intelligent Filtering: Filters out internal-only emails, calls, and meetings, keeping customer-focused activities at the forefront.

Improved Activity Tracking: Captures and logs customer interactions, creating new contacts as needed, while saving time and minimizing manual data entry.

Customizable Synchronization: Features such as the Block List allow account executives to fine-tune which emails and events are logged, providing greater control over their CRM.

"We're thrilled to introduce Clarity as a new solution within Monarch, developed in response to valuable feedback from our customers," said Matrix Solutions' CEO, Mark Gorman. "This add-on exemplifies our ongoing commitment to empowering users with enhanced sales intelligence, technology, and expertise."

Availability and How to Get Started

Clarity is available as a feature in Monarch. To upgrade and implement Clarity, Monarch users can contact their Success Manager who will facilitate the upgrade, ensure a smooth implementation, and provide guidance on best practices to maximize the benefits of this tool.

For more information on Clarity and how it can transform your workflow, reach out to Matrix Solutions today and take your CRM and media sales efforts to the next level. More on Matrix at matrixformedia.com.

About Matrix Solutions

Matrix Solutions is a forward-thinking technology company that empowers the media ad sales world with intelligence, technology, and expertise. It provides the technology backbone for the end-to-end workflow for sales organizations, transacting in the media marketplace. Its flagship solution, Monarch, is the only global ad sales platform built specifically for media, delivering the CRM and business intelligence necessary to optimize inventory. Matrix manages more than $13 billion annually in media ad revenue, has over 10K users, maintains over 95% renewal rate, and has founded the annual Media Ad Sales Summit and Media Ad Sales Council (MASC) – both of which bring together industry leaders to advance the future of media ad sales. For more information, please visit matrixformedia.com.

