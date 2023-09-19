Matrix Vision Rebrands as Balluff MV GmbH Starting October 16, 2023

"We now offer our vision portfolio to customers under one brand, including everything from standard industrial cameras to embedded vision and software for industrial image processing." Tweet this

Our products will maintain their high quality and functionality

This transition has no impact on the technical functionalities of our portfolio. "We guarantee their compatibility with other products," Grundmann said. "For example, our camera software can seamlessly support both Matrix Vision cameras and the new versions under the Balluff brand."

The existing location of Matrix Vision in Oppenweiler, Baden-Württemberg, will continue to serve as the competence center for image processing. There will be no changes for the approximately 120 employees who are now working for Balluff MV GmbH. "There will be no layoffs," emphasized Grundmann.

Now in black and white

With regard to product design, "All our vision components will now feature a black housing with the white Balluff logo," explained Dietmar Un-ser, marketing manager at Matrix Vision. Because Balluff, as the future manufacturer, is integrating the existing products into its global distribution network and online shop, the product names will also be adjusted according to the Balluff nomenclature. For information about the vision portfolio, visit the Balluff website starting mid-October.

About Balluff

Founded in 1921 in Neuhausen a. d. F., Balluff has established itself as a global leader in innovative technology, quality, and cross-industry expertise in industrial automation. With 3,900 employees worldwide, this fourth-generation family-owned company offers a comprehensive portfolio of high-quality sensor, identification, and image processing solutions, including networking technology and software. In 2022, the Balluff Group achieved a revenue of approximately 567 million euros. In addition to its central headquarters in Neuhausen a. d. F., Balluff has sales, production, and development locations around the globe, operating 38 subsidiaries and having additional representations in 61 countries. This ensures customers rapid worldwide availability of products and high-quality consulting and service directly on-site.

