Matt Barr Joins Male Sex Toy Brand Fleshy as Spokesperson

SHERIDAN, Wyo., Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fleshy, a leading brand of male sex toys, is pleased to announce that it has appointed Matt Barr as its new spokesperson. This partnership, effective immediately, aims to promote a positive and respectful conversation about male sexuality, health, and wellness. By joining forces with Matt Barr, Fleshy looks to further amplify its message and reach a wider audience.

"We're thrilled to have Matt join the Fleshy team," said Fleshy CEO Cameron Garvie. "His passion for promoting healthy attitudes towards sex and relationships aligns perfectly with our mission. We're looking forward to working with him to educate and empower men to make informed choices about their bodies and their desires."

Fleshy is a leading manufacturer of male sex toys whose mission is to destigmatize male self-play and close the "gender toy gap". Founded in 2022 by Cameron Garvie, Fleshy has since been featured in GQ, AskMen, T3, Business Insider, Cosmopolitan, Well+Good, Pride, Teen Vogue, Mashable, Kinkly, Yahoo, LADBible, and the UK's Daily Star, Metro, and Daily Mail, among other publications. Fleshy's products include the Fleshy Pro, a suction toy, and their upcoming flagship product codenamed X3, which uses AI to sync to the motion of any adult video, to be released this November. For more information, visit getfleshy.com (or getfleshy.com/pages/press-room).

"I'm excited to be working with Fleshy to help men feel more body confident and comfortable in their own skin," explained Matt Barr. "There are so many taboos surrounding penises, and a large part of me going public with my own issues is to remedy that. I'm looking forward to working with Fleshy to spread our message and fight the stereotypes we are all too familiar with."

The collaboration between Fleshy and Matt Barr is a natural fit, given the company's commitment to creating innovative and high-quality products that prioritize men's health and wellness, and their overarching mission to promote self-love and destigmatize frank discussions about male sexual wellness.

Through its partnership with Matt Barr, Fleshy aims to take its message to a wider audience and inspire more men to prioritize their intimate health and happiness. By working together, the company and its new spokesperson are confident that they can make a real difference in men's lives and help to create a more positive and supportive community around male sexuality.

Research has shown that men often face unique barriers to intimacy, including cultural expectations and societal norms that discourage emotional expression. However, intimacy is essential for building strong, healthy relationships between men, whether romantic, platonic, or familial. By promoting a culture of openness and vulnerability, Fleshy aims to help men overcome these barriers and develop more meaningful connections with others.

