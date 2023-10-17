Matt Cardona and Brian Myers Bring You Andre The Giant and "Macho Man" Randy Savage

Introducing Big Rubber Guys, a new line of wrestling figures in the 8-inch scale, created by the minds behind Major Bendies and hosted by the Major Wrestling Figure Podcast's Matt Cardona and Brian Myers. Inspired by the classic style of the 1980s, Big Rubber Guys features larger-than-life wrestling legends. The fourth series includes Andre The Giant and "Macho Man" Randy Savage, both depicted in their iconic attire. Unlike previous versions, Andre The Giant stands at an impressive 9 inches tall in order to properly capture his immense size. The figures also come with resealable packaging, allowing for display options and the preservation of collectability. Fans can purchase these nostalgic toys at MajorPodMerch.com

NORTH BERGEN, N.J., Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Introducing the latest venture from the creators of Major Bendies: Big Rubber Guys! Led by the Major Wrestling Figure Podcast hosts and professional wrestlers, Matt Cardona and Brian Myers, along with their talented creative team comprising Mike Kanik and Ryan "TTD" Winchcombe, Big Rubber Guys brings you a brand new line of wrestling figures in the 8-inch scale. Inspired by the classic style of the 1980s, these figures are now available at MajorPodMerch.com

Series 4 of Big Rubber Guys features two larger-than-life wrestling legends: Andre The Giant and "Macho Man" Randy Savage. Andre The Giant is showcased in his signature one-strap singlet, available in both black and blue variations. Unlike the original line, where Andre was bent at the knees to fit the packaging, Big Rubber Guys presents him at an impressive 9 inches tall, towering over your other figures. The packaging itself has been enlarged to perfectly encapsulate this giant of a figure!

Joining the Big Rubber Guys line-up is "Macho Man" Randy Savage, sporting his iconic orange trunks adorned with three stars, along with his bandana and sunglasses. The figure also includes the classic yellow kneepad and boot combination, capturing the essence of this legendary wrestler.

One of the iconic characteristics of 80s toy lines was the signature poses, and Big Rubber Guys stays true to this tradition. Each figure will feature their own unique pose that will surely evoke nostalgia and excitement among wrestling enthusiasts.

What sets Big Rubber Guys apart is the inclusion of resealable packaging, allowing collectors to display the figures mint on card, get them autographed, or even take them out of the package to showcase on their shelves alongside their favorite figures.

Experience the nostalgia and excitement of the 1980s wrestling era with Big Rubber Guys. Head over to MajorPodMerch.com to explore the Series 4 collection and grab your own Andre The Giant and "Macho Man" Randy Savage figures. Get ready to bring the larger-than-life world of professional wrestling into your own hands!

