Matt Damico Joins FirstService Residential's New Jersey/New York Business Development Team

"FirstService Residential truly stands out from the competition," said Damico, business development director, FirstService Residential "I am incredibly thankful to be joining this leading brand and working alongside such talented individuals. I look forward to delivering extraordinary service and solutions that strengthen client relationships and recognize the unique value of every community."

Damico will work closely with community association board members to present FirstService's depth of resources, technology platforms, and commitment to service excellence. He will also play a vital role on the management transitions team, ensuring a seamless transition of communities into the FirstService portfolio.

Damico's 28-year career includes being an on-site community manager and a portfolio manager in co-op and condominium high-rises. He also spent over 20 years in various leadership roles in corporate relocation services, hospitality, furnished housing, and business development. He will report directly to David Calloway, vice president of sales.

"We are excited to have Matt on the team serving a key role in the organization's growth," said Calloway. His wealth of knowledge and passion for providing solutions will serve him well in this role."

"Matt is a great addition to the team," said Donna Fiore, senior vice president, FirstService Residential. "He has already hit the ground running, and I'm pleased to work with him as we continue to grow in New Jersey and New York state."

About FirstService Residential

FirstService Residential is simplifying property management. Its hospitality-minded teams serve residential communities across the United States and Canada. The organization partners with boards, owners, and developers to enhance the value of every property and the life of every resident.

Leveraging unique expertise and scale, FirstService serves its clients with proven solutions and a service-first philosophy. Residents can count on 24/7 customer care and tailored lifestyle programming, amenity activation, and technology for their community's specific needs. Market-leading programs with FirstService Financial, FirstService Energy, and special districts teams deliver additional levels of support.

Boards and developers select FirstService Residential to realize their vision and drive positive change for residents in the communities in their trusted care.

FirstService Residential is a subsidiary of FirstService Corporation (NASDAQ and TSX: FSV), a North American leader in providing essential property services to a wide range of residential and commercial clients.

