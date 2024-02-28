Matt Hirsch Returns to Full Sail Partners as Principal Data Solutions Consultant

"Matt has a plethora of experience in the Deltek space both on the user side and consulting side. With this extensive experience from both ends, he brings additional insight to the Full Sail Partners' consulting team." Post this

Matt previously worked with Full Sail Partners as a Senior Consultant for almost ten years before leaving to head up a technology team at an engineering firm that utilized Deltek Vision. Now he has returned to Full Sail Partners with an abundance of knowledge from the client side and understands client needs from that perspective. With both consulting and Deltek user experience, Matt is set up to tackle data migrations head on and be a resource for other custom needs.

"Matt has a plethora of experience in the Deltek space both on the user side and consulting side. With this extensive experience from both ends, he brings additional insight to the Full Sail Partners' consulting team. Furthermore, given Matt's understanding of Deltek products from these different perspectives, he has a unique view when helping determine the best solutions for client needs," said Scott Seal, Vice President of Consulting.

