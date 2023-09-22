Matt Huffman Law Donates $2,500 to Georgetown Divide Rotary Foundation

It's an honor to work with the good people of Georgetown, Volcanoville, and surrounding areas in their effort to recover from the Mosquito Fire Tweet this

The funds were made available following Matt Huffman's collaboration with the Singleton Schreiber law firm in assisting Mosquito Fire survivors in reaching settlements with PG&E. This partnership underscores the firm's commitment to aiding the El Dorado community's recovery efforts after the Mosquito Fire.

The Georgetown Divide Rotary Foundation, founded in 2016, is a nonprofit committed to community enrichment, offering financial aid for scholarships, youth initiatives, and diverse community projects throughout the Georgetown Divide. The charity embodies Rotary's core mission of service in local communities, workplaces, and on a global scale.

For more information about Matt Huffman Law and its community engagement initiatives, please visit https://www.matthuffmanlaw.com/.

About Matt Huffman Law

With a proven record of success and a deep commitment to achieving justice for wildfire victims, Matt Huffman Law stands as a steadfast advocate in the face of adversity. Leveraging years of experience in litigating complex wildfire claims, the firm is resolute in its mission to provide comprehensive legal representation, ensure accountability, and secure rightful compensation for those affected.

