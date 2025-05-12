Matt McIntosh Appointed Chief Executive Officer of Prestige Stamping, LLC

Prestige Stamping is recognized across North America as a best-in-class stamping partner appoints new CEO
WARREN, Mich., May 12, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Prestige Stamping, LLC, a leading U.S. manufacturer of high-volume, tight-tolerance metal washers and stamped components, is pleased to announce the appointment of Matt McIntosh as its new Chief Executive Officer.
Mr. McIntosh brings with him a distinguished track record of strategic leadership and value creation in advanced manufacturing and technology-driven operations. With decades of experience leading growth initiatives in the aerospace, defense, automotive, construction, medical device, and electronics sectors, he steps into this role with a clear vision for operational excellence, customer focus, and long-term innovation.
Prior to joining Prestige Stamping, Mr. McIntosh held CEO roles at several high-performing manufacturing and engineered component companies, including WBParts, USBid, AAA Test Lab, and Xcentric Mold & Engineering. Known for accelerating top-line growth through strategic sales development and market expansion, he has consistently built high-performing teams that deliver measurable revenue gains across diverse industries and global markets
"I am honored to join Prestige Stamping at such a pivotal time in its journey," said Mr. McIntosh. "This company has a proud legacy of manufacturing excellence, quality, and customer commitment. I look forward to working with the exceptional team here to expand our capabilities, deepen our customer partnerships, and accelerate growth."
Prestige Stamping is recognized across North America as a best-in-class stamping partner, with industry-leading turnaround times, deep tooling and engineering expertise, and an unwavering commitment to quality. Under Mr. McIntosh's leadership, the company aims to build on its strong foundation while exploring new opportunities in both existing and adjacent markets.
