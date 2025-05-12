Matt McIntosh Appointed Chief Executive Officer of Prestige Stamping, LLC

"This company has a proud legacy of manufacturing excellence, quality, and customer commitment. I look forward to working with the exceptional team here to expand our capabilities, deepen our customer partnerships, and accelerate growth." Post this

Prior to joining Prestige Stamping, Mr. McIntosh held CEO roles at several high-performing manufacturing and engineered component companies, including WBParts, USBid, AAA Test Lab, and Xcentric Mold & Engineering. Known for accelerating top-line growth through strategic sales development and market expansion, he has consistently built high-performing teams that deliver measurable revenue gains across diverse industries and global markets

"I am honored to join Prestige Stamping at such a pivotal time in its journey," said Mr. McIntosh. "This company has a proud legacy of manufacturing excellence, quality, and customer commitment. I look forward to working with the exceptional team here to expand our capabilities, deepen our customer partnerships, and accelerate growth."

Prestige Stamping is recognized across North America as a best-in-class stamping partner, with industry-leading turnaround times, deep tooling and engineering expertise, and an unwavering commitment to quality. Under Mr. McIntosh's leadership, the company aims to build on its strong foundation while exploring new opportunities in both existing and adjacent markets.

