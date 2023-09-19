Matt McNulty Joins 360 Advanced as Chief Revenue Officer

With over two decades of experience in the technology sector and a proven track record of steering organizations through periods of growth, Matt will be a key leader as we continue our rapid expansion in the evolving cybersecurity and compliance landscape. Tweet this

Expressing his enthusiasm for this new role, McNulty stated, "I am truly excited to be part of the 360 Advanced community. The company's dedication to providing unparalleled value to clients is evident in its remarkable growth journey. I am eager to align our efforts and work cohesively towards our shared mission of empowering businesses to thrive. I'm excited to join 360 Advanced, and I look forward to contributing to its ongoing success."

360 Advanced's CEO, Dan Collins, expressed his enthusiasm for McNulty's arrival, saying, "We are thrilled to welcome Matt to our team. With over two decades of experience in the technology sector and a proven track record of steering organizations through periods of growth, Matt will be a key leader as we continue our rapid expansion in the evolving cybersecurity and compliance landscape."

Before joining 360 Advanced, McNulty held senior sales and leadership roles at Tribridge, KnowBe4, Ironscales, and, most recently, ECI. Prior to sales leadership, McNulty was an operations executive at Southern DataComm and spent many years in management consulting with Accenture and The Hackett Group.

Matt McNulty's appointment as Chief Revenue Officer represents a significant milestone for 360 Advanced, underlining the company's commitment to growth while continuing to deliver exceptional value to its clients. With McNulty on board, 360 Advanced is poised to further elevate its reputation as a leading provider of integrated cybersecurity compliance solutions.

About 360 Advanced

360 Advanced is Making Better Businesses through their client-centric cybersecurity and compliance offerings. For nearly 20 years, 360 Advanced has delivered integrated compliance solutions to a global base of clients in a wide range of industries, from tech startups to the Fortune 500. Their cybersecurity and compliance offerings include ISO 27001, HITRUST, SOC, Penetration Testing, Risk Assessments, managed cybersecurity compliance, and more. To learn more about their suite of services, visit 360 Advanced.

Media Contact

Julie M Butterfield, 360 Advanced, 248-416-2034, [email protected], www.360advanced.com

SOURCE 360 Advanced