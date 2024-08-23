Matt Wilson Appointed Senior Vice President of Saverglass Americas

"Matt's appointment to this new regional leadership role represents a major milestone for Saverglass as we continue to solidify our presence in the Americas, from Canada to Chile, supported by a strong pan-American operational network," said Jean-Marc Arrambourg, President of Saverglass. Post this

A member of the Saverglass Executive Leadership Team reporting to Jean-Marc, Matt will direct teams across sales, manufacturing, supply chain, administration, and finance in North America. Matt will oversee the operations of five warehouse locations in California, Kentucky, Washington, Texas, and Mexico, along with three offices and showrooms in California, Kentucky, and Mexico, and the manufacturing and decoration facility in Acatlán, Mexico. He will be based at Saverglass' Fairfield, California office, a 13,000-square-foot facility known for its avant-garde design. This facility is complemented by a 415,000-square-foot state-of-the-art warehouse with repacking capabilities. This strategic location will allow Matt to effectively manage the company's presence in the Americas.

Matt brings over 25 years of experience in strategy and corporate finance to his new role. He joined Orora in January 2020 as Chief Strategy & Corporate Development Officer, and has played a vital role in the company's growth and evolution. He was instrumental in reshaping the company's corporate strategy and growth pathways, including leading Orora's acquisition of Saverglass in December 2023.

About Saverglass Inc.

Saverglass, a world leader in the design, production, customization, and decoration of high-end glass bottles for the premium and ultra-premium spirits and wine markets, is a privileged partner of the world's leading spirits and wine brands, as well as emerging brands committed to the quality and exclusivity of their packaging.

From its seven glass plants and four decoration units benefiting from leading-edge technologies, and thanks to its employees' professionalism, ongoing training, and passion for excellence, Saverglass is committed to its longstanding sustainable development strategy with the objective of reducing its carbon footprint by 50% by 2035.

About Orora

Saverglass was acquired by the Orora Group in December 2023. Orora is a leading manufacturer and distributor of sustainable, innovative packaging and visual solutions for customers across the world. Listed on the ASX and headquartered in Melbourne, Australia, the company is focused on designing and delivering products and services that enables its customers' brands to thrive. Every day, millions of consumers buy and use goods in packaging proudly designed, developed, manufactured, or distributed by Orora. Learn more at http://www.ororagroup.com.

