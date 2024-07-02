Matt Wolfe Joins Brand3 as New Director of Brand Strategy

"I believe deeply in Brand3's complete, holistic approach to marketing and love nothing more than helping businesses and nonprofits tell their stories in ways that drive growth for their organizations." - Matt Wolfe, Director of Brand Strategy, Brand3 Post this

He came to marketing after an extensive career in all levels of professional theatre, including Broadway. He now applies the storytelling expertise he gained in those arenas to his work as a marketing consultant.

"After more than four years of frequent collaboration with Brand3, I am honored and excited to take on this new leadership role serving Brand3 clients. I believe deeply in Brand3's complete, holistic approach to marketing and love nothing more than helping businesses and nonprofits tell their stories in ways that drive growth for their organizations," said Matt Wolfe, Director of Brand Strategy at Brand3.

About Brand3

Brand3 empowers businesses with the right way to market. Most businesses waste way too much money on ineffective marketing because they focus more on siloed tactics and less on strategy. Brand3 fixes marketing problems by addressing brand issues for strategic engagement and ideal customer retention. They then use a holistic approach that combines brand, marketing, and experience strategies to identify and execute the best tactics for driving results.

Brand3's Core Values

● Creative Thinkers who love to learn, overcome boundaries, and find unique solutions

● Difference Makers who serve from the heart, want to help, and always strive for the better

● Clarity Seekers who see through and reduce the noise to achieve clarity

● Team Collaborators who contribute ideas while motivating, lifting up, and encouraging others

● True to Self—authentic, honest, open, and vulnerable

Special Offer

To celebrate Brand3's WBE certification, enjoy an exclusive 25% discount on a Discovery package, available for just $7,500. This offer expires on August 31, 2024.

