MatTek Life Sciences Licenses Cutting-Edge In Vitro Human Tissue Technology to Leading Production Laboratory in China

The partnership will allow CellEx to produce MatTek's portfolio of lab-engineered human tissues enhancing research, pharmaceutical development, and safety testing in China. The collaboration marks MatTek's entry into the Chinese market, and aligns with its mission to expand access to reliable human-relevant testing technology.
ASHLAND, Mass., Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MatTek Life Sciences, a pioneering biotech company specializing in the development of in vitro human tissues, announced today the licensing of its groundbreaking technology to CellEx, a life science laboratory based in China. This strategic collaboration marks a significant milestone in the advancement and utilization of human tissues for research, pharmaceutical development, and safety assessment applications.
The partnership will enable CellEx to produce MatTek's portfolio of organotypic human tissues using the company's proprietary technology, which replicates the natural conditions required for the growth and maturation of human tissues. MatTek's human tissues offer data reliability and scalability, opening new pathways for research and therapeutic development applications in China.
"We are excited to partner with CellEx," said Alain Alonso, vice president of sales at MatTek. "This licensing deal not only signifies our entry into one of the world's largest and most dynamic markets but also aligns with our mission to innovate and provide superior 3D models globally. We are confident that this collaboration will create significant value for our customers in China."
MatTek tissues are currently produced in laboratories in the United States and Slovakia and are shipped from those locations worldwide. MatTek's partnership with CellEx will allow tissues to be produced within China, serving an entirely new market of customers eager to utilize this technology.
"We are so honored to collaborate with MatTek," said E (Robert) Zhao, chief executive officer of CellEx. "This licensing deal makes up for the huge demand gap of all kinds of customers in the Chinese market for a long time, as well as promoting the integration of Chinese tissue engineering technology with international standards."
MatTek and CellEx share a commitment to expanding the global reach of lab-grown microtissue technology. The collaboration will provide access to researchers in China and empower them to choose human-relevant research and testing solutions. MatTek and CellEx anticipate that the collaboration will begin to produce human tissues within the next six months, with a series of new product launches and market expansions planned.
