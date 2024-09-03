MatTek Life Sciences Licenses Cutting-Edge In Vitro Human Tissue Technology to Leading Production Laboratory in China

"This licensing deal not only signifies our entry into one of the world's largest and most dynamic markets but also aligns with our mission to innovate and provide superior 3D models globally," said Alain Alonso, vice president of sales for MatTek. Post this

"We are excited to partner with CellEx," said Alain Alonso, vice president of sales at MatTek. "This licensing deal not only signifies our entry into one of the world's largest and most dynamic markets but also aligns with our mission to innovate and provide superior 3D models globally. We are confident that this collaboration will create significant value for our customers in China."

MatTek tissues are currently produced in laboratories in the United States and Slovakia and are shipped from those locations worldwide. MatTek's partnership with CellEx will allow tissues to be produced within China, serving an entirely new market of customers eager to utilize this technology.

"We are so honored to collaborate with MatTek," said E (Robert) Zhao, chief executive officer of CellEx. "This licensing deal makes up for the huge demand gap of all kinds of customers in the Chinese market for a long time, as well as promoting the integration of Chinese tissue engineering technology with international standards."

MatTek and CellEx share a commitment to expanding the global reach of lab-grown microtissue technology. The collaboration will provide access to researchers in China and empower them to choose human-relevant research and testing solutions. MatTek and CellEx anticipate that the collaboration will begin to produce human tissues within the next six months, with a series of new product launches and market expansions planned.

