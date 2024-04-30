Matter Introduces Compostable Party Cups, Helping Consumers "Party With a Purpose"™

In honor of Earth Month, the timing is perfect for introducing CompostCups because we want consumers to have more choices to make it Matter for a healthier planet. Post this

Matter's CompostCups contain zero conventional plastic, no added PFAS additives, are BPA-free, and do not include gluten, tree nuts or peanuts. Available now at participating Walmart and Target stores and online at Amazon and makeitmatter.com.

"In honor of Earth Month, the timing is perfect for introducing CompostCups because we want consumers to have more choices to make it Matter for a healthier planet," said Tim Busby, founder of Matter. "A growing number of people are willing to switch to sustainable single-use products and make positive lifestyle changes that impact the environment in the longer term. We're happy to provide compostable products that we all feel good using! We're continually working to bring new products to market, expanding compostable and plant-based product options for every day, made from nature that will return to nature."

The Matter line currently includes sustainable cups, straws, cutlery, plates, food storage and waste bags. The CompostCups are BPI Certified and are only commercially compostable. Consumers are asked to check with their local community to see if commercial composting facilities exist in their area. BPI is North America's leading authority on compostable products and packaging, providing third-party certification via extensive testing to ensure that all products meet the required ASTM standards to claim they are compostable.

In addition to its work to improve humanity's sustainability, Matter is proud to also support Folds of Honor, donating a portion of its profits to support their scholarship program for the survivors of fallen or disabled military and First Responders.

Matter's plant-based biopolymer and biofiber products return valuable nutrients back to the soil, when appropriately composted. The brand's nontoxic products provide a safe alternative for your food and the planet.

