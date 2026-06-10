Mattermost Announces NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Driver Layne Riggs Sponsorship at NASCAR San Diego Weekend

"Naval Base Coronado represents exactly the community Mattermost was built to serve — warfighters and mission-critical teams who can't afford to fail," said Leigh Dow, Chief Marketing Officer at Mattermost. Post this

Mattermost branding will appear prominently on Riggs' No. 34 Ford F-150 and on the team's pit box at the Coronado Street Course — marking the company's debut in NASCAR at one of the most historically significant racing events in the sport's modern era. Riggs' custom-designed race firesuit will also feature Mattermost branding.

The NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series race is scheduled for Friday, June 19, 2026 — Navy Community Day — honoring active-duty military service members and coinciding with the 250th anniversary of the United States Navy. The race will air on FOX Sports 1, NASCAR Racing Network Radio, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio beginning at 7pm EST.

"Naval Base Coronado represents exactly the community Mattermost was built to serve — warfighters and mission-critical teams who can't afford to fail," said Leigh Dow, Chief Marketing Officer at Mattermost. "Along with Layne and the entire team at Front Row Motorsports, we have tremendous respect for the precision, discipline, and resilience we see in our defense and government every day. As Mattermost continues to expand its footprint across the defense and public-sector market, this race is a natural expression of who we are and who we serve. We're proud to be on the track at one of the most storied military installations in the world."

Riggs, 23, is currently the series points leader in the 2026 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series standings and enters San Diego as one of the most in-form drivers on tour, having recorded three wins this season — including a victory at the Streets of St. Petersburg and most recently at Nashville Superspeedway on May 29th. A third-generation racing family member and son of former Cup Series driver Scott Riggs, Layne has eight career Truck Series victories.

"I'm excited to have Mattermost join us as a sponsor for this race," said Layne Riggs, driver of the No. 34 Ford F‑150. "Their commitment to helping teams perform under pressure aligns perfectly with what we do every week in the Truck Series. It means a lot to have a partner that understands the importance of communication, teamwork, and execution at the highest level."

The Coronado Street Course is a 3.4-mile, 16-turn circuit set on Naval Base Coronado, with the Truck Series race representing the opening event of the three-day NASCAR San Diego Weekend. The weekend marks the first NASCAR events ever contested on an active military base, providing a unique platform that directly aligns with Mattermost's core national security market focus.

"Front Row Motorsports is excited to welcome a new partner, in Mattermost, joining Layne Riggs and our No. 34 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series team," said Jerry Freeze, General Manager of Front Row Motorsports. "The events at Naval Base Coronado are going to be monumental, hosted in front of an excited contingent of our nation's heroes. We know how important services like Mattermost are to what they do each and every day, protecting our country in an adaptable and secure manner. Just as their platform is crafted for 'mission success', our goal is to succeed at our own mission, through the same collaborative fundamentals that guide Mattermost, and that is to get a Front Row Motorsports Ford F-150 back into Victory Lane, in San Diego."

Front Row Motorsports, founded in 2004, is a winning NASCAR organization whose accolades include a 2021 Daytona 500 victory and the 2022 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series championship.

About Mattermost

Mattermost is an open-source, self-hostable collaboration platform built for mission-critical environments. Trusted by the world's leading military and security organizations worldwide, public sector organizations, and technology enterprises, Mattermost enables secure, compliant, and extensible team communication at scale. Learn more at mattermost.com.

Mattermost Media Contact:

Rosa Lear

[email protected]

About Front Row Motorsports

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization competing in the NASCAR Cup Series and the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. Founded in 2004 by entrepreneur Bob Jenkins, FRM has earned top honors including a 2021 Daytona 500 victory and the 2022 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series championship. Based in Mooresville, N.C., FRM fields the No. 4, No. 34, and No. 38 entries in the NASCAR Cup Series, along with the No. 34 and No. 38 teams in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series.

Front Row Media Contacts:

Alex Minton

[email protected]

Media Contact

Rosa Lear, Mattermost, 1 4087574362, [email protected], Mattermost.com

SOURCE Mattermost