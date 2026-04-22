Mattermost Appoints Adam Enterkin as Chief Revenue Officer to Accelerate Global Growth in National Security and Sovereign Markets

Mattermost has appointed Adam Enterkin as CRO to drive global revenue growth, expand sovereign collaboration capabilities, and strengthen its position across national security and mission‑critical markets.

PALO ALTO, Calif., April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mattermost, the leading sovereign collaboration platform purpose-built for mission-critical operations, today announced the appointment of Adam Enterkin as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). In this role, Enterkin will own global revenue strategy and execution, scaling growth across enterprise and allied international markets.

Enterkin joins Mattermost with more than a decade of senior sales leadership experience at BlackBerry, where he played a pivotal role in scaling its secure communications business. Most recently, he served as Global Chief Revenue Officer for BlackBerry Secure Communications, driving global revenue execution and scaling sales across national security and critical infrastructure sectors.

"Adam brings exactly the kind of leadership we need as we scale Mattermost into a global standard for sovereign, mission-critical collaboration," said Ian Tien, CEO of Mattermost. "His proven track record in secure communications, deep relationships across global government and national security communities, and expertise in Zero Trust architectures position us to accelerate growth with customers and partners worldwide."

Enterkin's background includes extensive experience delivering secure communications, crisis communications, and cybersecurity solutions to governments and national security organizations worldwide. His work spans highly regulated and mission-critical environments, aligning closely with Mattermost's focus on enabling sovereign operations across cloud, on-prem, air-gapped, and denied or degraded environments.

"Mattermost is uniquely positioned to unify operational sovereignty, secure collaboration, and mission-critical workflows," said Enterkin. "Organizations responsible for national security and critical infrastructure need platforms they can fully control—where data, workflows, and AI operate within their boundaries. I'm excited to join the team and help scale that vision globally."

Enterkin's expertise in Zero Trust, mobile security, and secure communications directly supports Mattermost's strategic direction, including its Intelligent Mission Environment (IME) vision and Enterprise Advanced offering. He will focus on expanding partner-led growth, strengthening global alliances, and driving revenue across priority regions and programs.

To learn more about Mattermost, click here.

About Mattermost

Mattermost is a leader in sovereign collaboration for mission-critical operations. Trusted by the world's most security-conscious organizations, Mattermost helps national security, government, and enterprise teams communicate and coordinate with speed and compliance. The platform is available in cloud, self-hosted, and air-gapped configurations to meet the highest standards of security and data control.

Media Contact:

[email protected]

www.mattermost.com

Media Contact

Rosa Lear, Mattermost, 1 4087574362, [email protected], mattermost.com

SOURCE Mattermost