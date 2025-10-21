Mattermost Appoints Devanesan Moses as Vice President of Customer Enablement & Success

Cybersecurity and enterprise technology veteran brings 25+ years of experience scaling global post-sales organizations

PALO ALTO, Calif., Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mattermost, the leading secure collaboration platform for technical and operational teams, today announced the appointment of Devanesan Moses as Vice President of Customer Enablement & Success. In this role, Moses will lead Mattermost's global post-sales functions, including Technical Account Management, Professional Services, Support, and Customer & Partner Enablement, with a focus on maximizing customer value from day one through adoption, retention, and expansion.

Moses brings more than 25 years of experience in the cybersecurity and enterprise technology industry, with a proven track record of building and scaling world-class post-sales organizations across R&D, Sales, and Customer Success functions.

"We're thrilled to welcome Moses to the Mattermost team," says Ian Tien, cofounder and CEO of Mattermost. "His extensive experience transforming post-sales customer experiences and building high-performing global teams makes him the ideal leader to drive our customer enablement and success initiatives as we continue to scale worldwide."

Moses joins Mattermost from Claroty, where he served as Global VP of Technical Services, transforming the post-sales customer experience and scaling customer-facing organizations across Technical Account Management, Professional Services, Partner Success, and Operations. Previously, he held leadership positions at Cybereason as VP of Global Technical Services, where he led post-sales proactive services for more than 2,000 enterprise customers worldwide.

Moses' career also includes Check Point Software Technologies, where he spent over 20 years building and leading global teams in Support, Professional Services, Business Development, and Sales, including serving as Head of Global IoT/OT Sales. At Forescout Technologies, Moses established and scaled a new R&D center in Plano, Texas, while driving strategy and execution for sustaining engineering, product quality, and new product introduction as part of the leadership team during the company's IPO journey.

"I'm excited to join Mattermost at such a pivotal time in the company's growth," said Moses. "Customer and partner success is a shared effort, and I look forward to working closely with teams across the organization to strengthen relationships, foster collaboration, and unlock value for our customers from the very first day of purchase while delivering amazing experiences throughout their entire journey."

About Mattermost

Mattermost is the leading collaborative workflow platform for defense, intelligence, security, and critical infrastructure. Trusted by the U.S. Department of Defense and Fortune 500s, our platform runs on-premises and in private clouds, delivering secure messaging, file sharing, workflow automation, audio/screenshare, and project management—all with full data and operational control. Mattermost powers high-stakes workflows across mission planning, real-time, real-world operations, DevSecOps, incident response, and cyber defense—enabling secure collaboration from tactical edge and DDIL environments to enterprise HQ. Teams operate across web, desktop, and mobile, with embedded interoperability for Microsoft Teams, Outlook, and Microsoft 365.

For AI-enabled organizations, Mattermost offers the Intelligent Mission Environment (IME)—a self-hosted, multi-user, multi-agent framework for AI-accelerated workflows with sovereign and global models. Built on an open core and shaped by 4,000+ contributors, Mattermost is co-developed with leading security experts to meet the world's most demanding operational needs. Learn more at mattermost.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X.

Media Contact

