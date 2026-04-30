Mattermost Appoints Lane McFarland as First Chief People Officer to Scale Global Workforce for Next Phase of Growth

Mattermost has appointed Lane McFarland as its first Chief People Officer to scale its global workforce and accelerate AI‑driven transformation across the organization. McFarland brings 15+ years of experience building high‑performing, globally distributed teams across cybersecurity, technology, and defense sectors.

PALO ALTO, Calif., April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mattermost, the leading sovereign collaboration platform purpose-built for mission-critical operations, today announced the appointment of Lane McFarland as its first Chief People Officer (CPO). This appointment marks a significant milestone as Mattermost continues to scale its global organization and embed AI-driven transformation across the business to support rapid growth.

In this role, McFarland will lead Mattermost's global people strategy—including organizational design, talent acquisition, leadership development, and employee experience—while driving AI transformation across the organization to modernize how teams operate, scale, and perform.

"Lane brings a rare combination of strategic rigor and operational excellence in building high-performing, globally distributed teams," said Ian Tien, CEO of Mattermost. "His ability to connect people strategy directly to business outcomes—while advancing AI-driven transformation across the company—will be critical as we scale globally and continue to support the world's most mission-critical organizations."

McFarland is a seasoned Human Resources executive with more than 15 years of experience building and scaling global organizations across cybersecurity, technology, and defense contracting sectors. He is recognized for architecting end-to-end people strategies that align organizational design, culture, and talent systems to accelerate financial performance and long-term scalability.

Most recently, McFarland served as Vice President of People Operations at Flashpoint, where he led a global team spanning eight countries. During his tenure, he spearheaded digital transformation initiatives and advanced the integration of AI-driven systems to modernize people operations and enhance workforce effectiveness.

Throughout his career, McFarland has been a trusted advisor to executive leadership teams and investors, translating strategic vision into measurable people programs that enable organizations to scale efficiently while maintaining strong culture and performance alignment.

"Mattermost is building a company designed for both scale and mission impact," said McFarland. "I'm excited to help shape a people strategy that leverages AI to unlock new levels of productivity, empowers teams globally, and ensures we continue to attract and develop the talent needed to lead in secure, sovereign technology."

With this appointment, Mattermost reinforces its commitment to building an AI-enabled, world-class organization capable of delivering on its vision of operational sovereignty at global scale.

To learn more about Mattermost, click here.

About Mattermost

Mattermost is a leader in sovereign collaboration for mission-critical operations. Trusted by the world's most security-conscious organizations, Mattermost helps national security, government, and enterprise teams communicate and coordinate with speed and compliance. The platform is available in cloud, self-hosted, and air-gapped configurations to meet the highest standards of security and data control.

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Rosa Lear, Mattermost, 1 4087574362, [email protected], mattermost.co

SOURCE Mattermost