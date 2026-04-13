Mattermost Appoints Matt Mandrgoc as Vice President of Federal to Expand Public Sector Growth and Mission Enablement

"As federal agencies prioritize data sovereignty and AI ecosystems, mission speed, and secure AI collaboration, his leadership will help us deliver scalable, compliant platforms that advance national security missions." Post this

Following his time at Cisco, Mandrgoc led the U.S. public sector and federal business at Zoom, supporting agencies in implementing compliant, scalable communication platforms. His experience also includes senior public sector leadership roles with Extreme Networks, Check Point Software Technologies, and a distinguished tenure at Cisco, where he led teams in defense and public sector that advanced secure communications and network resiliency for mission critical customers.

"Matt's proven track record leading high-performing teams and building trusted relationships with public sector partners makes him an outstanding addition to Mattermost," said Ian Tien, CEO of Mattermost. "As federal agencies prioritize data sovereignty and AI ecosystems, mission speed, and secure AI collaboration, his leadership will help us deliver scalable, compliant platforms that advance national security missions."

In his new capacity, Mandrgoc will oversee Mattermost's U.S. federal operations, driving alignment across government, defense, and intelligence communities. He will lead efforts to expand relationships with systems integrators, resellers, and technology partners supporting national security objectives and digital modernization programs.

"I'm inspired by Mattermost's commitment to enabling secure collaboration for defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure operations," said Mandrgoc. "The company has earned deep trust across federal agencies, and I'm eager to help expand our impact by delivering solutions that empower and accelerate customer missions in the most challenging environments."

The appointment comes as Mattermost expands its footprint across the government sector, offering platforms such as Mattermost Enterprise Advanced and self-hosted collaboration tiers designed for high-security, air-gapped, and classified environments. The company was also recently selected for the Missile Defense Agency's Scalable Homeland Innovative Enterprise Layered Defense (SHIELD) contract vehicle, which has a potential value of $151 billion, supporting capabilities central to homeland and missile defense missions.

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About Mattermost

Mattermost is a leader in secure collaboration for mission-critical operations. Trusted by the world's most security-conscious organizations, Mattermost helps defense, government, and enterprise teams communicate and coordinate with speed and compliance. The platform is available in cloud, self-hosted, and air-gapped configurations to meet the highest standards of security and data control.

Media Contact

Rosa Lear, Mattermost, 1 4087574362, [email protected], mattermost.com

SOURCE Mattermost