Mattermost, archTIS, Arqit, and Whitespace Deliver Integrated Operational Collaboration Capability for Defence

Mattermost, archTIS, Arqit, and Whitespace have launched a unified, AI‑enhanced operational collaboration capability that brings secure collaboration, Zero Trust policy enforcement, post‑quantum cryptography, and AI‑driven learning into one mission‑ready environment for defence and coalition operations.

BRUSSELS, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mattermost, a leader in secure, sovereign collaboration for mission-critical work, today announced a collaboration with archTIS, Arqit, and Whitespace to deliver an integrated, AI-enhanced operational collaboration capability for Defence Ministries, NATO Allies, and coalition partners.

Together, the four organisations are delivering a unified operational environment that brings secure collaboration, data-centric policy enforcement, cryptographic trust, and AI-powered learning into a single command-and-control surface — a capability no single vendor could provide alone.

As defence organisations operate across increasingly complex, distributed, and coalition-based environments, the challenge is no longer just enabling collaboration, but ensuring operations are secure, controlled, and continuously adaptive. This joint capability is designed to meet that need.

At its core, the capability provides a unified operational surface through which operators can coordinate workflows, access intelligence, execute missions, and collaborate across teams, systems, and classification levels in connected, disconnected, and contested environments.

Mattermost provides the sovereign collaboration layer, serving as the operational surface across environments. archTIS delivers Zero Trust data-centric policy enforcement through real-time attribute-based access control (ABAC). Arqit ensures cryptographic trust with post-quantum-secure device authentication. Whitespace enables AI-powered institutional learning and decision support, helping organisations move from lessons identified to lessons learned.

Together, these capabilities create a continuous operational loop — from sensing to decision-making, execution, and learning — enabling defence teams to operate, adapt, and improve in real time across coalition environments.

"Modern defence operations require more than isolated tools — they require integrated environments that can securely connect people, systems, and data while operating at mission tempo," said Jason Blais, VP Product & NATO Alliances, Mattermost. "By bringing Mattermost, archTIS, Arqit, and Whitespace together, we are delivering a unified operational capability designed for the realities of coalition operations."

The joint capability will be demonstrated at AFCEA TechNet International in Brussels from 9-10 June and Eurosatory in Paris from 15-19 June, showcasing how secure collaboration, policy enforcement, post-quantum security, and AI-driven decision support can be combined in real-world operational scenarios.

"Sharing and collaborating on classified data across integrated platforms requires security controls that not only meet compliance requirements, but also enable the right people to access the right information at the right time. archTIS is proud to provide the Zero Trust security platform that helps the joint capability address the security needs of complex operational environments and mission partner collaboration," said Daniel Lai, Managing Director and CEO, archTIS.

"Combining sovereign quantum-safe encryption, zero-trust security, archTIS data-centric protection, and Whitespace AI with Mattermost's collaboration platform doesn't just integrate your tools - it gives demanding users a genuine operational advantage," said Seán Carnew, Senior Director Government & Defence, Arqit.

"Modern defence operations demand more than isolated tools or static workflows. They require operational environments that can adapt, learn, and support decision-making at operational tempo," said Paul Jenkinson, CEO, Whitespace.

Together, Mattermost, archTIS, Arqit, and Whitespace are delivering an integrated capability that brings secure collaboration, policy enforcement, cryptographic assurance, and AI-driven learning into a single operational environment for defence.

About Mattermost

Mattermost is the leading sovereign collaboration and AI automation platform for national security and critical infrastructure enterprises. We put mission-critical work in motion with secure collaboration and workflow built for complex environments. Trusted by governments, allied militaries, and enterprises around the world, our platform runs on-premises and in private clouds — delivering secure messaging, file sharing, systems integration, workflow automation, audio/screenshare, project management and human-machine teaming with complete data and operational control. For more information, visit www.mattermost.com.

About archTIS

archTIS Limited is a global provider of data-centric security solutions for the secure collaboration of sensitive information. Trusted by government, defence, enterprise and regulated industries, archTIS' policy-enforced zero trust, attribute-based access and data controls (ABAC) find and protect sensitive data across cloud, on-premises, and hybrid environments. The company's product suite includes Trusted Data Integration, Kojensi, NC Protect, and Spirion. For more information visit archtis.com.

About Arqit

Arqit Quantum Inc. secures the world's most critical data with quantum-safe encryption. Combining the security of PSKs with the flexibility of PKI, Arqit's products are software-based, hyper-scalable, and NSA/NCSC guidance-compliant, making them ideal for the evolving digital battlespace. Learn more at www.arqitgroup.com.

About Whitespace

Whitespace is a UK sovereign AI company delivering operational AI capabilities for defence, government, and regulated industries. Built for the world's most demanding environments, Whitespace enables organisations to deploy secure, governed, and operationally effective AI across cloud, edge, and air-gapped environments. Learn more at https://white.space/.

Media Contacts:

Mattermost

Charlotte Brown

Director, EMEA & APAC Marketing

[email protected]

archTIS

Irena Mroz

Chief Marketing Officer

[email protected]

Arqit

Andy Storrar

Head of Digital Marketing

[email protected]

Whitespace

Lauren Williams

Head of Marketing

[email protected]

Media Contact

Charlotte Brown, Mattermost, 1 4087574362, [email protected], mattermost.com

SOURCE Mattermost