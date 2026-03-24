Mattermost Launches Confluence Successor for Sovereign, On‑Prem Networks

Mattermost has launched a Joint Development Program to co‑develop Mattermost Docs, a sovereign, self‑hosted successor to Confluence for defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure organizations. With Atlassian retiring all on‑prem Confluence options, the program invites early participants to shape a secure, on‑premise wiki integrated with messaging, sovereign AI, and zero‑trust controls—purpose‑built for air‑gapped, classified, and operator‑controlled environments.

The program invites defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure organizations to co-develop Mattermost Docs, a self-hosted secure wiki hardened to meet advanced security requirements for military and critical infrastructure sovereign environments — integrated with secure messaging and AI to provide a migration path as Confluence Server and Data Center reach end of life.

PALO ALTO, Calif., March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Mattermost, the leading secure collaboration platform for mission-critical operations, today announced a Joint Development Program to co-develop Mattermost Docs, an on-premise Confluence alternative built with defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure organizations. The program responds to Atlassian's phase-out of all on-premise Confluence deployment options and invites early participants to shape requirements for sovereign knowledge management based on early prototypes.

Atlassian ended support for Confluence Server on February 15, 2024 and on September 9, 2025 announced the full retirement of Confluence Data Center — with new subscriptions closing to new customers on March 30, 2026, no license expansions after March 2028, and all Data Center instances becoming read-only on March 28, 2029. For thousands of organizations operating on air-gapped networks, classified enclaves, and sovereign infrastructure, Atlassian's cloud-only future is not a viable migration path. The knowledge management gap this creates is especially acute in national security and critical infrastructure environments where data cannot leave operator-controlled networks.

Mattermost Docs explores how integrated, self-hosted knowledge management can fill that gap — combining wiki-based documentation with secure messaging and sovereign AI, all deployable on infrastructure the operator controls. The program is not a finished product announcement; it is an invitation to the organizations most affected by the Confluence end-of-life to directly shape what comes next.

"The people the world relies on to defend nations, protect critical infrastructure, and secure sensitive operations deserve tools that work where they work — including classified networks, air-gapped enclaves, and sovereign environments where cloud-based solutions simply cannot operate," said Ian Tien, CEO of Mattermost. "With Atlassian exiting on-premise entirely, thousands of defense and critical infrastructure organizations need a path forward for knowledge management. This Joint Development Program lets them co-develop that path with us — built from the start for the environments where it matters most."

Mattermost Docs explores capabilities including:

Self-Hosted Secure Wiki for Sovereign Environments: On-premise Confluence alternative for institutional knowledge, deployable across air-gapped, classified, and sovereign networks at IL2 through IL6, PL3 and NATO equivalents.

Secure Messaging Integration: Connect organizational knowledge management with channels, threads, and workflows in Mattermost — purpose-built for environments where data cannot leave the network perimeter.

AI-Enhanced Search with Sovereign AI: Use organizational wiki and messaging history as context for AI-assisted answers, powered by on-premise language models that keep sensitive data under operator control.

Bring Your Own LLM: Full support for sovereign, national, or privately hosted language models — including models running on Azure Local, on-prem GPU clusters, or air-gapped inference servers — with no data sent to external APIs.

Zero Trust Controls: Controls aligned with advanced security frameworks, Attribute-Based Access Controls, classification banners, data spillage mitigation and zero trust requirements across defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure environments.

About the Joint Development Program

The Joint Development Program enables early participants from defense, intelligence, financial services, energy, and critical infrastructure organizations to shape the solution based on their operational and security requirements. Participants gain access to proof-of-concept capabilities and direct collaboration with Mattermost product and engineering teams. The program is designed to inform product development — participant input will directly influence the capabilities, architecture, and deployment models of the eventual offering.

Existing customers or partners interested in participating are invited to contact Mattermost through their account manager.

About Mattermost

Mattermost is the leading platform for sovereign collaboration and mission operations, providing secure messaging, workflow automation, and AI for defense, intelligence, national security, and critical infrastructure organizations worldwide. Mattermost is deployed across classified and air-gapped networks, at IL2 through IL6 and PL3, by organizations that require full operational control and zero-trust resilience over their collaboration infrastructure. Learn more at mattermost.com.

Media Contact

Leigh Dow, Mattermost, 1 4087574362, [email protected], mattermost.com

SOURCE Mattermost