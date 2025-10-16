"For sensitive info like IP or national security secrets that adversaries covet, you need real-time chat, project management, or sovereign AI agents to guarantee no data leaves your perimeter." Post this

Mattermost Entry enables completely private collaboration and workflows—including project management, cross-platform messaging (web, desktop, mobile), workflow automation, and AI agents powered by fully on-premises sovereign AI models. No data leaves the organization's perimeter, and no third-party risks exist. Administrators can verify that there is no external surveillance because they own and audit every aspect, directly countering data harvesting, IP extraction, regulatory handovers, and adversarial threats, while Mattermost has no access to customer environments.

"Most of the time, SaaS products and third-party apps are fine—they are the global norm," said Ian Tien, CEO of Mattermost. "But for sensitive info like IP or national security secrets that adversaries covet, you need real-time chat, project management, or sovereign AI agents to guarantee no data leaves your perimeter. These high-rigor ops demand a mix of global and sovereign platforms, and Mattermost leads in unlocking sovereign AI collaboration with full data and operational control. Sovereign AI loses its value if third-party tools risk data leakage during team interactions."

The free, self-hosted Mattermost Entry offering unlocks sovereign, on-premises AI workflows in multi-user/multi-LLM setups connecting to government and enterprise-hosted models (open-source like Llama or Mistral, proprietary like Cohere) or global ones (ChatGPT, Gemini, Claude, Grok). It powers cyber defense (incident response, threat hunting), DevSecOps (CI/CD, outage mitigation), and mission operations (command and control, industrial systems) with advanced controls like attribute-based access, SSO, audit logging, and high availability—all under full enterprise control to safeguard operations from breaches and extractions.

Entry offers immediate access to the full highest-tier paid feature set allowing rapid evaluation without waiting for a trial license key, as most subscription-only features are unlocked for full capabilities. Rate limits, including usage up to 10,000 messages supporting up to 100 users, are in place to encourage upgrades. Organizations can deploy instantly on Microsoft Azure or Oracle Cloud Infrastructure via single virtual machine or an orchestrated Kubernetes deployment in both global and sovereign marketplaces for quick, secure testing that transitions seamlessly to production with a license key. AWS and Google Cloud are on the roadmap. The features and limits for Mattermost Entry will evolve over time to enable easy evaluation while ensuring a smooth upgrade to paid subscription services.

Mattermost Entry is available now at mattermost.com/pricing. Technical documentation and deployment guides are available at docs.mattermost.com.

About Mattermost

Mattermost is the leading collaborative workflow platform for defense, intelligence, security, and critical infrastructure. Trusted by the U.S. Armed Forces and Fortune 500s, our platform runs on-premises and in private clouds, delivering secure messaging, file sharing, workflow automation, audio/screenshare, and project management—all with full data and operational control. Mattermost powers high-stakes workflows across mission planning, real-time, real-world operations, DevSecOps, incident response, and cyber defense—enabling secure collaboration from tactical edge and DDIL environments to enterprise HQ. Teams operate across web, desktop, and mobile, with embedded interoperability for Microsoft Teams, Outlook, and Microsoft 365.

For AI-enabled organizations, Mattermost offers the Intelligent Mission Environment (IME)—a self-hosted, multi-user, multi-agent framework for AI-accelerated workflows with sovereign and global models. Built on an open core and shaped by 4,000+ contributors, Mattermost is co-developed with leading security experts to meet the world's most demanding operational needs. Learn more at mattermost.com.

