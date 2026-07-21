Mattermost Launches Professional Certification for Engineers Operating Mission-Critical Communications Infrastructure

Mattermost has launched its Professional Certification across Asia Pacific and Japan — a new advanced credential for engineers who deploy and operate Mattermost in mission‑critical environments such as defense, critical infrastructure, financial services, and enterprise operations. Building on strong regional adoption of the Associate Certification, the Professional tier validates deep expertise in high‑availability architecture, identity integration, compliance, workflow automation, and operations in air‑gapped and sovereign environments. With hands‑on labs and real‑world scenarios, this certification equips engineers to support the region's most demanding deployments.

SINGAPORE and TOKYO, July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- New certification tier validates advanced deployment and operational expertise for engineers across defense, critical infrastructure, and enterprise environments

Mattermost, the leading platform for secure, mission critical collaboration, today announced the launch of the Mattermost Professional Certification across the Asia Pacific and Japan regions — the second tier of its technical certification program, designed for engineers, integrators, and administrators who deploy and operate Mattermost in defense, critical infrastructure, financial services, and enterprise environments.

The Professional Certification builds on the Mattermost Associate Technical Certification, which launched in January 2026. Since launch, the Associate program has seen strong adoption across partner and customer organizations in the region, with engineers sharing their credentials on LinkedIn as a signal of operational credibility in their markets.

The Professional tier validates the technical depth required to deploy and operate Mattermost in high-scale, mission-critical environments — including high-availability architecture, identity integration, compliance controls, and workflow automation for security-sensitive operations. Labs are hands-on and embedded directly in the learning environment.

"Our partners in Asia Pacific and Japan operate in some of the most technically demanding environments we serve globally. The Mattermost Professional Certification gives their engineers a validated credential that reflects the depth those customers require — and gives us confidence that every deployment in the region is backed by proven expertise." — Devanesan Moses, VP Customer Success & Enablement, Mattermost

Built for the Region's Most Demanding Environments

Across Asia Pacific and Japan, Mattermost supports organizations in defense, government, financial services, telecommunications, and critical infrastructure — environments where communications infrastructure must operate reliably under the most demanding conditions, including air-gapped networks, strict data sovereignty requirements, and regulatory frameworks that preclude the use of commercial cloud platforms.

The Professional Certification reflects the operational standard these deployments require, and is available to SI and implementation partners and customer administrators managing production deployments across the region.

"In a hands-on environment that closely mirrors real-world conditions, this training stands out for its depth and practical relevance. The integrated lab experience allows engineers to work seamlessly within a single interface, maintaining focus and efficiency throughout. Each lab is thoughtfully structured to guide a clear, step-by-step progression, ultimately delivering a learning experience that reflects the true complexity of operating in mission-critical environments." — Dexter Shin, CTO, InfoGrab

Availability

The Mattermost Professional Certification is available now at certifications.mattermost.com. Engineers who have completed the Associate Technical Certification are encouraged to enroll directly. Experienced engineers may also attempt the Professional tier without the Associate prerequisite.

For information on Mattermost's partner program in Asia Pacific and Japan, visit mattermost.com/partners.

About Mattermost

Mattermost is the leading sovereign collaboration and AI automation platform for national security and critical infrastructure enterprises. We put mission-critical work in motion with secure collaboration and workflow built for complex environments. Trusted by governments, allied militaries, and enterprises around the world, our platform runs on-premises and in private clouds — delivering secure messaging, file sharing, systems integration, workflow automation, audio/screenshare, project management and human-machine teaming with complete data and operational control. For more information, visit www.mattermost.com.

Media Contact

Rosa Lear, Mattermost, 1 4087574362, [email protected], mattermost.com

SOURCE Mattermost