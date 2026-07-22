Mattermost Launches Professional Certification for Engineers Operating Mission-Critical Communications Infrastructure

Mattermost has launched its new Professional Certification, a high‑level credential designed for engineers, integrators, and administrators who deploy and operate Mattermost in mission‑critical, high‑security environments. Building on the strong adoption of the Associate Certification, the Professional tier validates advanced expertise in high‑availability architecture, identity integration, compliance, workflow automation, and operations in air‑gapped and classified networks. With early demand across defense, Federal, and enterprise sectors, this certification strengthens operational readiness, accelerates ATO timelines, and ensures organizations can confidently staff secure Mattermost deployments.

New Certification Tier Validates Advanced Deployment and Operational Expertise for Engineers in Defense, Federal and Security-Critical Environments

PALO ALTO, Calif., July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Six months after launching its first technical certification, Mattermost, the secure collaboration platform built for the world's most critical operations, has certified hundreds of engineers across defense and federal governments - and today raises the bar with the launch of its Professional Certification tier — designed for engineers, integrators and administrators who deploy and operate Mattermost in defense, Federal and enterprise environments.

The Professional Certification builds on the Mattermost Associate Technical Certification, which launched in January 2026. Since launching, the Associate program has seen strong adoption with more than 125 engineers certified across partner and customer organizations, with engineers proudly sharing their credentials on LinkedIn as a signal of operational credibility in their markets.

The Professional tier validates the technical depth required to deploy and operate Mattermost in high-scale mission-critical environments, including high-availability architecture, identity integration, compliance controls and workflow automation for security-sensitive operations. Labs are hands-on and embedded directly in the learning environment. No other platform in this space offers this level of operational certification for air-gapped and classified environments.

"The Mattermost Certification Program reflects the operational standards our Government customers require to accomplish their missions," said Corey Hulen, CEO of Mattermost Federal. "The environments they operate in don't have a margin for error — when an engineer shows up to deploy or support Mattermost in a classified network or an air-gapped facility, they need to have already proven they can handle it. That's not a nice-to-have. It's a requirement."

Designed for the Most Demanding Environments

Mattermost serves defense agencies, Federal departments and global enterprises that require communications infrastructure to operate where commercial cloud platforms cannot — including classified networks, air-gapped installations and disconnected forward operating environments. The Professional Certification reflects the operational standards these deployments require. For mission operators, that translates directly into operational readiness; faster Authority to Operate (ATO) timelines, reduced deployment risks, and a qualified talent pipeline that program offices cna hire and staff against with confidence.

The certification is available to SI and implementation partners and customer administrators managing production deployments. Early demand has been strong, with more than 25 organizations enrolling teams across defense, Federal and enterprise sectors enrolling teams in both the Associate and Professional programs.

"Carahsoft and our reseller partners are committed to connecting Government agencies with the innovative technologies they need to achieve their missions," said Michael Shrader, Vice President of Intelligence and Innovative Solutions at Carahsoft. "The Mattermost Professional Certification Program helps ensure Public Sector organizations can confidently deploy and operate Mattermost in secure, high-performance environments."

Availability

The Mattermost Professional Certification is available at certifications.mattermost.com. Engineers who have completed the Associate Technical Certification are encouraged to enroll directly. Experienced engineers may also attempt the Professional tier without the Associate prerequisite. Through Mattermost's partnership with Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, its services are available through Government-approved contracts and Carahsoft's reseller network.

Mattermost's solutions are available through Carahsoft's GSA Schedule No. 47QSWA18D008F, SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B, ITES-SW2 Contract W52P1J-20-D-0042, OMNIA Partners Contract #R240303 and The Quilt Master Service Agreement Number MSA05012019-F. For more information, contact the Carahsoft Team at (571) 662-4800 or [email protected]. Explore Mattermost's solutions here.

About Mattermost

Mattermost is the secure, open-source collaboration platform built for technical teams in high-stakes, high-security environments. Trusted by defense agencies, government departments, and global enterprises, Mattermost is designed to operate where other platforms can't — on-premises, air-gapped, and in the most demanding operational conditions on earth. Mattermost's mission is to empower the people the world relies on. Learn more at mattermost.com.

Media contact:

Mattermost:

Rosa Lear

[email protected]

Media Contact

Rosa Lear, Mattermost, 1 4087574362, [email protected], https://mattermost.com/

SOURCE Mattermost