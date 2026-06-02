Mattermost Product Executive, Jason Blais, Named to AFCEA International Board of Directors

Mattermost announced that Jason Blais, VP of Product and NATO Alliances, has been appointed to the AFCEA International Board of Directors. Based in Helsinki with deep experience across European defense and NATO communities, Blais brings frontline insight into secure, interoperable technology for allied nations. His board role will focus on strengthening collaboration across Europe, North America, and the Indo‑Pacific as governments and militaries advance priorities like sovereign collaboration, AI, and Zero Trust.

HELSINKI, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Connecting AFCEA's Global Community With Firsthand Insight From Europe's Defense and NATO Landscape

Helsinki, Finland, June 2, 2026 — Mattermost, a leader in secure, sovereign collaboration, today announced that Jason Blais, Vice President of Product and NATO Alliances, has been named to the AFCEA International Board of Directors.

AFCEA International (Armed Forces Communications and Electronics Association) is a nonprofit organization that connects government, military, and industry professionals with a shared mission to advance communications, IT, and cybersecurity in service of global security.

"Jason's appointment to the AFCEA International Board reflects the trust the global security community places in his expertise and judgment," said Ian Tien, CEO and co-founder of Mattermost. "His perspective as a product leader building secure collaboration software for critical operations environments makes him a natural fit for an organization at the convergence of technology and global security."

Blais, a Timmins, Ontario-born Finnish dual citizen, leads Mattermost's product organization from Helsinki. He drives the company's product strategy and technical alliance partnerships, focused on defense, cybersecurity, and critical infrastructure mission needs across allied nations.

"I look forward to bringing a product-focused perspective to AFCEA's board as NATO and allied nations accelerate investment in secure, interoperable technology," said Blais. "The defense and cyber ecosystem are navigating real decisions about sovereign collaboration, AI, and Zero Trust. AFCEA is where the government, military, and industry come together to work through these challenges."

Blais is a frequent speaker at AFCEA events and NATO-aligned military and cyber conferences. He will focus his board contribution on strengthening the technology ecosystem connecting allied regions including Europe, North America, and the Indo-Pacific.

About Mattermost

Mattermost is an open-source, self-hostable collaboration platform built for mission-critical environments. Trusted by the world's leading military and security organizations worldwide, public sector organizations, and technology enterprises, Mattermost enables secure, compliant, and extensible team communication at scale. Learn more at mattermost.com.

Charlotte Brown

Director, EMEA & APAC Marketing

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Media Contact

Charlotte Brown, Mattermost, 1 4087574362, [email protected], https://mattermost.com/

SOURCE Mattermost